Oklahoma City marathon results: Korey Larson and Catherine Lisle wins men's and women's titles

The Oklahoma City Marathon was held around Oklahoma City between April 27 and 28. Started in 2001, the event has become one of the most premium events for athletes and marathon runners in and around the landlocked state of Oklahoma. The tournament is a major fundraiser for the Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum which was built as a memorandum for the victims of the 1995 Oklahoma City bombings

The event, which started with just 5000 participants, gradually added a substantial number that counted more than 20000 in this 2024 edition of the marathon. The Oklahoma City Marathon consists of numerous categories such as the men's elite race, women's elite race, etc. The 2024 edition saw Korey Larson and Christine Lisle clinch the men's and women's titles resoectively.

In the female elite category Catherine Lisle won the first position with a run time of 2:51:03.

The winner of the 2023 event, Kristi Coleman followed suit at 2:52:45 followed by Ashley Carreon's 2:57:13. After the race, Lisle quickly caught up for a chat with the press during which she opened up about the support she received from her family and friends.

"I have a lot of friends that I know would be out here if they could be. Just because of health reasons they can’t and I’m so grateful that I can. They’re my biggest supporters and so I wanted to do it for them too."

Larson, a Buffalo native won the first position with a run time of 2:31:55 in the men's elite category. Larson who has immense experience in the marathon circuit told the Oklahoman:

"Winning a race is the most exhilarating thing in the world. Obviously, you pick up all the folks running the half and they just offer you a lot more energy."

Carson Sandvik and James Martinez clinched the second and third positions in the race with 2:34:16 and 2:37:38 respectively.

Oklahoma City Marathon 2024: Complete results

Fans at Marathon event

Here is the complete results of the men's and women's category:

Men's category:

1. Korey Larson- 2:31:55

2. Carson Sandvik- 2:34:16

3. James Martinez- 2:37:38

4. Aaron Sherf- 2:40:36

Women's Category:

1. Catherine Lisle- 2:51:03

2. Kristi Coleman- 2:52:45

3. Ashley Carreon- 2:57:13

4. Jenna Woodward- 3:00:16

For the relay event of the Oklahoma City Marathon, the Oklahoma Coaches Collective won the event for the second consecutive year with a run time of 2:29:41. The team consisted of five high school coaches namely Charlie Reichert, Carsen Moon, Alex Davis, Zac Coulson and Andrew Pletan.