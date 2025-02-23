Olivia Dunne addresses limited appearances in LSU gymnastics meets as she reflects on her role for the program

The notable artistic gymnast and internet personality, Olivia Dunne, has recently expressed her thoughts on LSU Tiger’s gymnastics team. The prominent social media star emphasized her involvement with the NCAA champion team despite not participating often in the events.

Last year, Dunne was named to the WCGA Academic All-American and is one of the highest-paid athletes due to her multiple NIL deals and business prospects. She is one of the top NCAA athletes when it comes to social media following.

During her recent interview with ESPN’s D'Arcy Maine, the 2024 NCAA Championship reflected on her limited role with the Tigers who also have other prominent gymnasts like Haleigh Bryant and Aleah Finnegan, along with others on their roster. She further mentioned that despite fewer appearances, she plays a significant role in the team.

“Jay [Clark] says every role on this team is so important, and I can't agree more. I feel like this year has been one of my best years gymnastics-wise, and I am pushing my way to make those lineups. But honestly, any role that I'm given, I'm so excited to do. It's one of those things where you have to seize the opportunity when it comes,” Dunne said during her interview with ESPN.

Dunne shared that she follows what head coach Jay Clark expresses about the team and how every role is significant. Additionally, she mentioned that she would be elated to have any role in the team. Last year, she secured career-high points on the floor at the Podium Challenge and expressed that the current year is highly favorable in the context of her collegiate career.

Olivia Dunne reflects on her future goals after LSU

Olivia Dunne at the 2024 LSU Archive - Source: Getty

Dunne is a notable gymnast who started pursuing the sport at a young age and competed at state and regional levels. In 2017, she was selected for the US junior national team and won a gold medal at the Jesolo Trophy competition in Italy. She recently shared her thoughts on her plans after LSU in an interview with New York Post Sports.

“Something in the sports realm but I have a fund at LSU called the Livy fund and it's to help the female student athletes at LSU get NIL deals because that's like sometimes half the battle. Girls don't know where to start and it's very important to capitalize on your NIL while you're in college if you are a female. So, I definitely want to do something in the NIL realm after I'm done at LSU and hopefully expand beyond LSU and help educate people and just help girls out,” Dunne said [0:06 onwards]

She also established “The Livvy Fund,” in 2023. It is a program aimed at helping LSU female student-athletes secure name, image, and endorsement deals. Dunne also expressed that she would pursue her future goals in sports and the department of NIL to help female student-athletes. She also aims to enlighten students regarding business prospects.

