Olivia Dunne, Aleah Finnegan, and other LSU Gymnasts participated in the 2025 MLK Day of Service, showcasing their dedication to community engagement and honoring Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy. A collage of the photos from the event, shared on social media, highlighted their involvement in various activities throughout the day.

The top-left frame of the collage showcases LSU gymnasts with supplies to support local youth. The top right features Dunne with a 'Girls on the Run' curriculum booklet, highlighting the program's focus on empowering girls through mentorship and physical activity. The bottom-left image captures the gymnast participating in creative activities aimed at fostering positivity. The bottom right depicts Aleah Finnegan and a teammate standing in front of a mural promoting girls' empowerment, a visual representation of Dr. King's ideals of equity and education.

The collage of the photos was shared on Instagram by LSU's official page in January 2025 with the caption:

"2025 MLK Day of Service"

Screenshot of LSU Gymnastics' Instagram Story/ Source: Instagram/@lsugym

Dunne excelled both academically and athletically throughout her collegiate career. In 2024, she was recognized as a WCGA Academic All-American by the Women's Collegiate Gymnastics Association for her outstanding academic performance. That same year, she secured a spot on the Winter SEC Academic Honor Roll, a distinction she had also earned in 2023.

As Dunne approached her final year at LSU, she reflected on her aspirations post-graduation.

Olivia Dunne reveals post-LSU plans

In Picture: Olivia Dunne at 2024 LSU Archive - Source: Getty

In September 2024, Olivia Dunne shared her post-LSU career plans during an interview with New York Post Sports. She expressed her passion for sports and highlighted her involvement with the Livy Fund, a program she established at LSU.

The fund is designed to help female student-athletes secure NIL deals, addressing the challenges many women in college sports face in accessing such opportunities. Reflecting on her future beyond LSU, she emphasized her commitment to supporting women in sports.

"What do you see beyond LSU if you were to meet somebody and be like, I'm Livy D?" the interviewer questioned. (0:01 onwards)

"It's very important to capitalize on your NIL while you're in college if you're female because there's not a lot of professional leagues after college for most women's sports. So, I definitely want to do something in the NIL realm after I'm done at LSU," she said in response.

Reflecting on her final year at LSU, Olivia Dunne acknowledged the previous season's success but stressed on the importance of approaching the new year with a fresh perspective. She highlighted the need to rebuild connections with teammates and integrate the talented freshmen into the group, ensuring the team maintains its cohesion and focus.

