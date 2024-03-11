Olivia Dunne, Aleah Finnegan react as LSU records second-highest score of the season

LSU Gymnastics is celebrating its second highest score of the season after the Tigers topped Auburn, George Washington and Texas Woman. Jay Clark, LSU Gymnastics head coach, expressed thrill with the team's performance.

He said it was their best performance, top to bottom, regardless of the scores. Clark believes the elevated surface of the podium boosted the team's performance.

LSU Gymnastics highlighted its achievement on Instagram:

"Took Over The Stage"

Star gymnast Olivia Dunne said:

"Slayed the house down"

And fellow artistic gymnast Aleah Finnegan also applauded Tigers:

In an earlier post, LSU Gymnastics cheered on "Tigers On Top". It said:

"No. 3 LSU finished first on podium challenge to defeat No. 14 Auburn, George Washington and Texas Woman's!"

The LSU team, as per SEC Sports, recorded its highest program NQS with a new school record of 198.125. This was the first time that LSU surpassed the 198+ mark. Moreover, the Tigers achieved a new program floor NQS, with a score of 49.675 in the meet, and improved it to 49.695 - which is the highest floor NQS in the LSU and NCAA history.

When Olivia Dunne achieved highest score in LSU's program history

In February 2024, Dunne claimed a major achievement with a score of 198.475 against Arkansas' 196.200. Her total emerged as the highest score in LSU's program's history.

Dunne, who is ranked No. 5 in LSU gymnastics, had received a 9.90 in her first round and 9.85 in her second, which averaged to 9.875. The young artistic gymnast showed off her skills with a perfect landing and bars routine, wherein she had received the All-American title in 2021.

Dunne, who is also a social media influencer, shared in an interview with People magazine in November 2023 about finding the right balance. She said:

"The past few years, juggling NIL or ever since my sophomore year, since the summer of 2021, I've definitely had a hard time finding balance."

Dunne, 21, added:

"That's really important because if you don't have balance, that can affect your mental health. I finally feel like I got a grasp on it this year."

The young gymnast may have found that balance as she has helped the LSU Tigers reach greater heights this season.