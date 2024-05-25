Olivia Dunne blushes as she glances at her featured photoshoots in the latest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine

Former USA national team member Olivia Dunne turned rosy-cheeked as she got featured in this year's Sports Illustrated's swimsuit magazine. The gymnast shared an update on the same on her social media handle recently.

Dunne is one of the most popular athletic faces who juggles between being a social media influencer and an established gymnast for Louisiana State University, for whom she also won the first-ever NCAA title this year. She recently made another splash in her career after getting featured in Sports Illustrated for the second time in a row.

Sports Illustrated celebrated its 60th-anniversary issue this year and Dunne is one of several names besides Paige Spiranac, Brittany Mahomes, etc to collaborate with the magazine. In the Portugal based photoshoot, Dunne was clicked by the iconic British photographer Ben Watts.

The magazine is out, or at least the 21-year-old athlete has gotten her hands on it, as evidenced by her Instagram story, where she could be seen gazing at her picture with a blushy smile on her face. She wrote:

"Always a good read @si_swimsuit."

Olivia Dunne's Instagram Story

Sports Illustrated's official website has also posted the photos from the photoshoot, and Olivia Dunne looks ravishing in the pictures on the website.

Olivia Dunne stuns at the Sports Illustrated's 60th-anniversary celebration

LSU v Florida

Olivia Dunne boasts above five million followers on Instagram, eight million on TikTok, and 1.400k on X (formerly Twitter), and all these numbers contribute a lot to her being followed by the major brands, as a result of which she was the highest-paid NCAA athlete last year. All of this came down to Sports Illustrated making her one of the faces of their last year's campaign.

This year around, Dunne turned from a newcomer to an established presence, and she was also invited to the magazine's prestigious 60th-anniversary celebration this year, where she made many heads turn her way.

She appeared on the red carpet in an all-black outfit. She shared pictures on her Instagram from the party as she posed with popular faces such as Paige Spiranac, Christen Harper, and others. She captioned the post as:

"No boys allowed!"

Besides her off-court endeavors being in the limelight, there is still uncertainty mounting around Dunne's professional pursuits, as there were rumors that the LSU Tigers' prodigy is retiring from college sports. However, the gymnast has yet to confirm anything.