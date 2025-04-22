Olivia Dunne breaks down in tears with an emotional farewell message to gymnastics

Olivia Dunne has officially called time on her gymnastics career after completing her fifth and final year with Louisiana State University. Recently, the youngster got emotional as she reflected on the 20 years she spent in the sport, as well as the time she spent with the LSU Tigers.

Ad

Dunne began training in gymnastics when she was only three-years-old. She once revealed that the reason she was first interested in the sport was because she wanted a ‘sparkly, pink leotard’. The American has come a long way since then, and the highlights of her career include winning gold at the 201 City of Jesolo Trophy, and lifting the NCAA crown with the Tigers in 2024.

In 2025, Olivia Dunne and the LSU team was unable to make it out of the NCAA championships semifinals, and the gymnast has now officially retired from the sport. Recently, Dunne sat down and watched clippings of herself competing through the years. Sharing the video on Instagram, the 22-year-old reflected on her career, saying,

Ad

Trending

“Time flies when you're having fun. Something said when you're enjoying yourself to the point where time seems to slip away from you and that's exactly how the past 20 years in this sport have felt. The highs, the lows, making the USA national team and competing for our country. Every risk was worth the reward.”

Ad

She went on to express her gratitude for the LSU Tigers and gymnastics as a whole, saying,

“Finishing my career over the past five years with the best university in the world has been an incredible journey. I'm forever grateful. Gymnastics, you've filled my heart and will always be a part of me. You've shaped me into the person I am today, creating memories and sisterhoods that will last a lifetime beyond this sport. You were my first love.”

Ad

Dunne ended the video by thanking her family and coaches, and got teary eyed as she said,

“Thank you for everything gymnastics, you've been so good to me.”

Ad

Olivia Dunne unveils signature drink with Accelerator Active Energy

Dunne at an LSU meet (Image Source: Getty)

Outside of gymnastics, Olivia Dunne is a successful social media influencer with a massive following on multiple platforms. The youngster initially rose to fame during 2020 as she shared glimpses of her life as a student-athlete for fans, and has since gone on to become one of the best known faces of collegiate gymnastics.

Ad

Over the course of her career, Dunne's online popularity has made her the highest paid female NIL athlete. Most recently, the American unveiled her latest partnership. Taking to her Instagram, she launched her signature drink flavour, cotton candy, alongside Accelerator Active Energy.

Over the years, Olivia Dunne has signed with multiple major brands, including American Eagle, Sports Illustrated, Crocs, Forever 21, and more. After calling time on her gymnastics career, Dunne has expressed that she'd like to continue working in the NIL realm.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Riddhi Acharya Riddhi is a journalist who covers Indian sports and US Olympic sports at Sportskeeda. Sports have been an integral part of her life growing up, from the excitement of cheering teams to the anticipation of major events. She brings a wealth of experience covering the sport, demonstrating a deep understanding of the game and its players. Riddhi excels in crafting engaging articles, conducting thorough research, and staying abreast of the latest news and trends, all while adhering to SEO and journalism guidelines. Know More