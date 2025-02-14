Olivia Dunne creates history as she becomes first gymnast to receive major honor at Mardi Gras

LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne was recently appointed as the Grand Marshal for the 2025 Endymion Parade. It marked the first time a gymnast has held the prestigious position. The parade, scheduled for March 1 in New Orleans, is renowned as the largest Mardi Gras procession in the city.

Dunne, a standout gymnast for Louisiana State University (LSU), garnered widespread attention for her athletic achievements and significant online presence. She is the most-followed NCAA athlete on social media, with over eight million followers on TikTok and over five million on Instagram. In addition, her athletic achievements include the Winter SEC Academic Honor Roll in 2024, followed by similar recognition in 2023, 2022, and 2021, including WCGA All-American honors for uneven bars.

The news was announced on Instagram in February 2025 by Gymnastics Now, along with a caption:

“We are incredibly excited to have Livvy Dunne as our Grand Marshal for the 2025 Endymion Parade,” said Dan Kelly, the Captain of the Krewe of Endymion. “Her spirit and energy reflect that of Mardi Gras, and we can’t wait to celebrate this special occasion with her leading the way.”

Olivia Dunne graduated from Louisiana State University (LSU) in December 2024.

Olivia Dunne praised after being appointed as Grand Marshal at Mardi Gras

Krewe of Endymion captain Dan Kelly praised Olivia Dunne's energy and spirit, saying they align with the essence of Mardi Gras. Dunne's popularity extends beyond gymnastics as she built a massive online following and became a cultural icon.

By appointing her as a Grand Marshal, the Krewe of Endymion acknowledged her impact on young audiences and the growing influence of digital personalities in traditional celebrations. Reflecting on Dunne's influence, the captain said (via si.com):

"Her spirit and energy reflect that of Mardi Gras, and we can't wait to celebrate this special occasion with her leading the way."

In her senior season in 2024, Olivia Dunne competed in nine meets for LSU, focusing on the bars and floor events. She performed on the floor eight times and achieved a career-high score of 9.900 at both the Podium Challenge and the NCAA Fayetteville Regional Second Round. On the bars, she posted a season-best score of 9.875 during the squad meet at the Podium Challenge in March.

Throughout the season, she maintained an average score of 9.857 on the floor and 9.838 on bars. Recognized for her readiness to step in for her team at any moment, Dunne received the coaches award.

Off the mat, she excelled academically, earning a place on the 2024 SEC Academic Honor Roll and being named a Scholastic All-American for the second time.

