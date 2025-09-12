Olivia Dunne dazzles in shiny blue dress at the New York Fashion Week after her runway appearance for Raising Cane’s

Just a day after her runway outing for Raising Cane’s, Olivia Dunne is now back at the New York Fashion Week. The American donned a shiny blue dress for the occasion and was quick to give fans a glimpse of her outfit.

Ad

Dunne, best known as a gymnast, has recently been exploring the world of fashion. On Wednesday, the 22-year-old walked the runway at the NYFW for Raising Cane's. She donned a pink and white ball gown for the occasion, and shared the runway with the likes of Brooks Nader, Olandria Karthen, Camille Kostek and more.

Most recently, Olivia Dunne attended the New York Fashion Week as a spectator. She dressed for the day in a short and shiny blue outfit, pairing the look with open hair and matching shoes. Taking to Instagram, Dunne gave fans a glimpse of her ensemble, writing,

Ad

Trending

“NYFW 💙.”

Via @livvydunne on Instagram

In her time at the New York Fashion Week, Dunne attended Kate Barton’s show. Barton is a well known fashion designer, having made an appearance on the Forbes 30 under 30 list.

Ad

Olivia Dunne reflects on walking the runway

Dunne at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show (Image Source: Getty)

Since calling time on her gymnastics career, Olivia Dunne has been busy exploring the world of fashion. Earlier this year, the 22-year-old unlocked a major milestone in her fashion journey as she walked the runway for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit at the Miami Swim Week.

Ad

Looking back on her runway walk for SI, the youngster revealed she'd had no idea what to expect, saying in an appearance on the ‘What's your story? With Steph McMahon’ podcast,

"I went to Miami. I had no clue what to expect. I’ve never walked a runway a day in my life. I’ve only ever walked in my bedroom mirror after watching the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show growing up. I’ve literally never walked a runway.”

Ad

She then reflected on the ‘iconic’ moment she opened the show, saying,

"So, I get to the rehearsal and you just do a quick run through of the show. Literally, two hours before the show. And they’re like, ‘OK, Liv, you’re opening the show.’ Oh shoot, I’ve never even watched someone walk down the runway in person. So, I got to open the show with a Sports Illustrated T-shirt on, which was so cool and it was an iconic moment.”

Outside of walking the runway at the Miami Swim Week for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, Olivia Dunne’s venture into the world of fashion has also seen her appear on the cover of the 2025 SI Swimsuit magazine.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Riddhi Acharya Riddhi is a journalist who covers Indian sports and US Olympic sports at Sportskeeda. Sports have been an integral part of her life growing up, from the excitement of cheering teams to the anticipation of major events. She brings a wealth of experience covering the sport, demonstrating a deep understanding of the game and its players. Riddhi excels in crafting engaging articles, conducting thorough research, and staying abreast of the latest news and trends, all while adhering to SEO and journalism guidelines. Know More