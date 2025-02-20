  • home icon
Olivia Dunne drops 1-word reaction to Chase Brock’s presence at LSU-Oklahoma meet amid teammate’s huge setback

By Abhiruchi Rout
Modified Feb 20, 2025 13:06 GMT
2024 NCAA Division I Women
Olivia Dunne (L) and Chase Brock with the 2024 NCAA trophy. PHOTO: Getty Images

Olivia Dunne has shared her reaction to teammate Chase Brock’s presence during LSU Gymnastics’ meet against No. 1 Oklahoma. While the Tigers pulled off a sensational victory, producing an upset with a win of 198.050 - 197.650 over Oklahoma, Brock wasn’t part of the meet due to an injury sustained during warm-ups on the floor, where she had to be helped off the mat.

She attended the meet against Oklahoma to support her teammates and was seen using crutches. Brock shared glimpses of the meet featuring her and her LSU teammates on her Instagram handle, captioning the post with a purple heart.

In the first image, the fifth-year senior formed an ‘L’ shape with her fingers. Take a look at the highlights here -

Olivia Dunne reacted to Brock’s post with a heart emoji and a word, indicating that she meant to say ‘Love you’ to her teammate. Her reaction was:

“❤️ You!!!”
Screenshot of Dunne&rsquo;s reaction to Chase Brock&rsquo;s post. Credits - IG/ chasebrock_
Screenshot of Dunne’s reaction to Chase Brock’s post. Credits - IG/ chasebrock_

After LSU’s win against Oklahoma, coach Jay Clark gave an update to the media on her injury, commenting:

“Yeah, I mean it's been done. I think it's an Achilles injury. So, we will move forward. I don't know that it's been scheduled to be repaired or what the date is just yet or anything like that. It was a little bit unusual, but ultimately the result is pretty much the same (17.04 onward).”
The Tigers will next face Kentucky Gymnastics in an away meet on February 21, Friday.

Olivia Dunne on her experience and accomplishments as a student-athlete

Olivia Dunne at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center (Photo: Getty Images)
Olivia Dunne at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center (Photo: Getty Images)

During her appearance at the 2024 ESPYS Awards red carpet show, Olivia Dunne was asked about her experience as a student-athlete and how being a part of the LSU has changed her life and contributed to her personal growth and journey. To this, she reacted in an interview with ESPN, saying (0:58 onward):

“I would say I am a completely different person than when I first started this journey, especially at LSU. I feel like LSU and the culture in Louisiana has molded me into the person I am today. And LSU just produces amazing athletes and National Championship. Period, and yeah I'm just so grateful."

Dunne, who turned up the glamour in a glittery gold sleeveless gown at the awards, also shared why she chose to return for a fifth year. The gymnast revealed that she didn’t want to end her career right after reaching the top by winning the 2024 NCAA Championship title. Since she wanted another shot at a back-to-back victory, she decided to return.

Edited by Aayush Kapoor
