Olivia Dunne drops 3-word response to boyfriend Paul Skenes' lack of emotion during Rookie of the Year award celebrations

Olivia Dunne reacted as her boyfriend and Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes appeared to be showing no emotions following his Rookie of the Year award victory. Skenes made his MLB debut in 2024 after being selected as the overall pick in the 2023 draft.

While Dunne is among the most popular college athletes in the world, Skenes is a rising talent in MLB and the pair met during their collegiate careers at LSU. While the couple hasn't revealed how they started dating, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported that the two connected when Skenes' friend was dating Dunne's roommate, Elena Marenas.

Dunne was spotted wearing a Skenes' jersey in June 2023 during LSU's College World Series Run before the couple went official two months later in August. The 22-year-old has been frequently spotted supporting the star pitcher during MLB Games and recently celebrated his National League Rookie of the Year Award win with a massive cake.

Trending

Dunne celebrated Skenes' victory at the Colonel's Club in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. While the gymnast was visibly joyous, the Pirates pitcher didn't appear ecstatic in the pictures shared by the 22-year-old on Instagram.

One user pointed to Skenes' lack of emotions with Dunne cheekily replying that he was the king of nonchalance.

"king of nonchalant', she wrote.

Olivia Dunne calls her boyfriend Paul Skenes 'king of nonchalant' (via Dunne's Instagram)

However, the gymnast has previously clarified that Skenes is the complete opposite of her when it comes to social media and the celebrity spotlight, and he doesn't even have social apps on his phone. Speaking in an interview with People.com, she said:

"I love doing social media and I enjoy being in the spotlight."

"We're just very opposite and I feel like it really works."

Olivia Dunne explains how Paul Skenes makes her a better athlete

Alabama v LSU - Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes appear as gusts on ESPN's GameDay picks (Source: Getty)

Olivia Dunne enjoyed massive success in her 2023-24 gymnastics season with LSU, winning her maiden NCAA Championships in May. It was during the previous season that she started dating Paul Skenes, and the 22-year-old believes he makes her a better athlete by holding her accountable.

"I think that we play off of one another and make each other better. Paul definitely holds me accountable, which I really appreciate. Sometimes it's hard to find it within yourself to do things," she told People Magazine.

Dunne further added that Skenes' work ethic was exemplary and listening to his advice made her a better athlete last season.

"I feel like his work ethic is something I've never seen before. It's very cool to hear his advice for me, and I feel like that made me a better athlete last year," Olivia Dunne added.

The 22-year-old is set for her fifth and final year return to LSU and has already started preparations for the 2025 NCAA Gymnastics Championships.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback