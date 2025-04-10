Olivia Dunne drops unseen behind-the-scenes fitting footage after shooting for 3rd SI swimsuit issue

LSU Gymnastics' Olivia Dunne shared a few behind-the-scenes photos of her latest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit feature. The American gymnast has featured on the swimsuit edition of the magazine on previous occasions, with her latest outfit now on display. Dunne earlier shared images of her leopard-print two-piece as she returns for the 3rd year to the magazine.

Dunne is one of the most popular college athletes in the country, amassing over 13 million followers across all social media platforms. She has a 4.1 million dollar NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) valuation, which is #1 for any collegiate gymnastic athlete. Before returning to Sports Illustrated for the third year, she penned a NIL deal with Crocs, which she announced on Instagram.

In her latest TikTok, Dunne can be seen fitting into her black and white one-piece. She wrote in the video:

"The fitting vs...."

Still taken from Dunne's TikTok (Source: @livvy/TikTok)

She then showcased the final shot of her outfit, writing:

"✨the shot✨,"

Still taken from Olivia Dunne's TikTok (@livvy)

Dunne returned for the 3rd year to the SI Swimsuit magazine, with her featured issue set to release in May.

Olivia Dunne reveals how SI Swimsuit features boosted her confidence

Olivia Dunne competes in collegiate gymnastics for the LSU Tigers (Getty)

Olivia Dunne recently revealed how making the cover of the SI Swimsuit magazine has boosted her confidence and made her unlock new opportunities. The American gymnast represents the LSU Tigers, and during her freshman season, she earned All-American honors on the uneven bars, including a 9.90 score at the NCAA gymnastics championships.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Dunne had this to say on the confidence she now boasts thanks to featuring in the magazine:

“Ever since my last SI shoot, I feel like it just opened a bunch of new doors into the modeling world and media world. I announced at the ESPYs, I worked with new magazine brands, and it’s just been really cool.”

She added by saying she feels more positive about her own body now:

“SI Swim means to me being comfortable in your own skin and being undeniably you, which is something I still work on to this day. In the sport of gymnastics, [body image is] a huge thing, and it’s something that I’m still working on to this day, being confident. But SI’s really helped me to see that it’s O.K. to not be perfect and to just be comfortable in your own skin.”

Dunne is currently in her fifth and final year representing the LSU Tigers and will look to mark the end of her collegiate career on a high note.

