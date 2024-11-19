Olivia Dunne gushes over boyfriend Paul Skenes as he is named 'National League Rookie of the Year'

Olivia Dunne shared a heartfelt message as her boyfriend Paul Skenes was named the '2024 National League Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year!'. The LSU gymnast exuded great excitement as she cheered her boyfriend on after receiving the honor.

Skenes who was the 2023 amateur draft first-round pick had one of the best rookie campaigns in the history of the MLB. Along with multiple great performances throughout his appearances, he set a franchise record of 170 strikeouts. Skenes received 23 of 30 first-place votes along with seven second-place votes for the award.

Olivia Dunne was present beside the Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher when the winner was announced and beamed in excitement as she congratulated the ace baseball player. Skenes on the other hand was calm and composed after the announcement.

She took to Instagram to express her exhilaration after Paul Skenes was bestowed upon by the major MLB honor.

" Oh my goodness," she wrote.

Olivia Dunne gushes over Paul Skenes | Instagram @livvydunne

Furthermore, she shared a picture of the baseball player with his congratulatory cake and wrote:

" Just a rookie and his cookie."

Olivia Dunne shares a glimpse of her celebration

Olivia Dunne on balancing their relationship amid busy schedules

Dunne and Paul Skene during Alabama v LSU - Source: Getty

Olivia Dunne spoke about balancing her relationship with Paul Skenes amid their busy schedules in her appearance on 'Best of Both Worlds!' with Flau'jae Johnson. Dunne, who is currently preparing for her final NCAA season as she returned to LSU for a fifth year, revealed how her boyfriend, Paul Skenes helps her with private charter planes so that she does not have to spend a lot of time traveling.

"This past summer was the first time I ever flew on a PJ (private jet). I got to take one with Paul from Pittsburgh or where wherever we were at the time...I think we were in Pittsburgh to the all-star game that he was playing in," she said.

"Then after that I think now Paul, he kind of gets me, Charters me like my own little private planes because being at school like I'm busy and I don't really have time to like drive to to fly out of New Orleans or go on connecting flights and spend a whole day traveling. So Paul will sometimes provide an easier way of getting from point A to point B for me which I'm grateful for," she added.

Dunne will be a part of LSU gymnastics roster and the team is set to compete in their first face off of the season against Iowa State on January 3, 2025

