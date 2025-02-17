Olivia Dunne and Jade Carey react to Olympic champion Hezly Rivera's adorable glimpses of 'being herself'

Olivia Dunne and Jade Carey have shared their reactions to the latest glimpses into the life of 2024 Paris Olympics gold medalist, Hezly Rivera. Rivera posted pictures of herself, featuring adorable poses while wearing a white hoodie and blue jeans.

Rivera, one of the youngest athletes from the USA's 592-member contingent at last year's quadrennial games, took to her Instagram to share these glimpses, captioning the post:

“just being me🫶🏽”

Following this, LSU’s star gymnast Olivia Dunne joined the comments to react to the post, leaving a fire emoji.

“🔥”

Jade Carey, the two-time Olympic gold medalist who won gold in floor exercise in Tokyo and another as an integral member of the all-around team in Paris, commented on the post with a one-word reaction:

“Cutie”, she wrote.

Screenshot of Olivia Dunne and Jade Carey's comments. IG - hezrivera

Rivera has risen to fame and is now known as one of the country’s most promising gymnasts, after earning a spot on the USA Olympic team for the Paris Olympics with her fifth-place finish at the country’s Olympic trials, despite a very competitive lineup.

After a successful Olympic campaign, which saw her win a team all-around gold, Rivera revealed in an interview with Olympics.com that her next goals are to participate in the 2025, 2026, and 2027 World Championships, with the ultimate target being the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Olivia Dunne and Jade Carey react as Hezly Rivera commits to LSU

Hezly Rivera at Paris Olympics. Source: Getty

After visiting the Louisiana State University (LSU), Hezly Rivera made a verbal commitment to the college, with her first competitive season beginning in 2027. Announcing the news via her Instagram handle, she said, captioning the post:

“I am so blessed & excited to announce that I have verbally committed to Louisiana State University (LSU🙃) on a full athletic scholarship. Thank you Jesus for this wonderful blessing! Thank you to my family, coaches, and teammates for helping me throughout this process. I also want to thank all the girls, coaches, and staff at LSU for everything💜 GEAUX TIGERS 💜💛”

Following her commitment to the institution, Olivia Dunne, Jade Carey and other gymnasts congratulated the 17-year-old on her new chapter.

Dunne commented:

“LETS FREAKING GEAUX💜💛”

While Carey shared her reaction, adding:

“Awe congrats hezly girl!!”

Screenshot of Dunne and Carey’s comment on Hezly Rivera’s commitment. IG - hezrivera

Besides the aforementioned gymnasts, Suni Lee, Haleigh Bryant, Leanne Wong and Aleah Finnegan are just a few notable names who expressed their happiness about the big announcement.

