Olivia Dunne makes confession about her 'addiction' after gymnastics retirement

Olivia Dunne recently made a confession about her 'strange addiction' following her retirement from gymnastics. Following her fifth year with the LSU Tigers, Dunne called time on her gymnastics career.
Born on October 1, 2002, in New Jersey, Dunne began her gymnastics career in 2005. As the intensity of her training increased, she opted for homeschooling to devote her time to the sport. Before joining the Tigers, she competed at the 2016 and 2017 P&G Championship and the 2017 U.S. Classic. She joined the Tigers as a freshman in 2021 and opted for a remaining year of eligibilty in 2025, which was awarded to her due to COVID-19 protocols.
The Tigers' gymnast and social media star offically retired after the program's appearance at the 2025 National Championships, where they fell short of defending their title. However, following the retirement, Dunne couldn't help stay away from her beloved sport as she was seen training at the LSU facility later.
Following a recent training session after her retirement, the former gymnast shared a glimpse of dowel grips which female gymansts use on the uneven bars. They help the gymnast to get a better grip on the apparatus and minimize the possibility of friction injuries. Sharing the picture on her Instagram stories, Biles wrote:
"My strange addiction."
Olivia Dunne shares an emotional message as she bids adieu to gymnastics
After spending 20 years in the sport, Olivia Dunne bid an emotional farewell to gymnastics. She recently sat down to reflect on her career's significant moments over the years. While expressing her gratitude for the Tigers, and her parents, she described the sport as her 'first love.'
“Time flies when you're having fun,” Dunne said. “That's exactly how the past 20 years in this sport have felt. Gymnastics, you have filled my heart and will always be a part of me. You’ve shaped me into the person I am today, creating memories and sisterhoods that will last a lifetime beyond the sport. You are my first love.”
“And yes, time did fly by and I will cherish every memory for the rest of my life. Thank you for everything, gymnastics. You were so good to me," the former gymnast added.
The LSU Tigers' 2024 NCAA Championships victory marked Olivia Dunne's career's most remarkable moment.