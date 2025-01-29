Olivia Dunne makes her feelings known after boyfriend Paul Skenes features on MLB The Show 25 cover

Olivia Dunne expressed her feelings after her boyfriend Paul Skenes was featured on MLB The Show 25's cover. Skenes, recently named Rookie of the Year, appeared alongside Elly De La Cruz and Gunnar Henderson.

Skenes was selected as the No. 1 overall pick by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 2023 MLB Draft before making his debut in 2024 on May 11 against the Cubs at PNC Park, becoming the first player to have stepped into his first game just one year after being drafted. Following his first year on the circuit, the Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher concluded the season as the top rookie in the National League.

Skenes finished the season with an 11-3 record in 23 starts. Following the recent feat, he graced the cover of MLB The Show 25. The LSU Tiger gymnast and social media sensation Dunne was seen gushing over her beau's latest achievement.

She shared a picture of the cover on her Instagram story and wrote:

"And suddenly I like video games."

Screenshot of Dunne's Instagram story (@livvydunne).

Poking fun at the 22-year-old, she added:

"Can’t wait to hit nukes off u babe."

Screenshot of Dunne's Instagram story (@livvydunne).

MLB The Show released the cover as it is celebrating its 20th anniversary. MLB The Show 25 will launch on March 18, 2025, on Xbox Series X|S with the trailer to be released on February 4, 2025. Skenes has been named one of the three finalists for the Cy Young Award which will be announced on Wednesday, January 29.

Olivia Dunne's boyfriend reveals how the gymnast helps him deal with the increasing social media attention

Olivia Dunne attends the 2025 BBWAA Dinner at New York Hilton Midtown in New York City. (Photo by Getty Images)

Olivia Dunne's boyfriend Paul Skenes once opened up on how the gymnast and social media star guided him to deal with the growing fame.

Skenes highlighted Dunne's background, stating having earned social media stardom earlier, the gymnast helped him manage the complexities surrounding online fame smoothly.

"I think so. She got to that point in her life a little bit earlier than I did. So, with the Draft and all of that, she was able to help me with those experiences. And I think I’m able to help her. We’re definitely able to share some of those experiences and help each other out," (via MLB.com).

While Skenes won the Rookie of the Year award, Olivia Dunne is featuring on the NCAA circuit for the LSU Tigers in her super senior year.

