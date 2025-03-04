Olivia Dunne makes her feelings known as fellow LSU teammate Aleah Finnegan gets nominated for prestigious award

Olivia Dunne reacted to her fellow LSU Gymnastics senior Aleah Finnegan for being nominated for the 2025 AAI Award. The LSU seniors are en route to defending the National title in 2025.

Olivia Dunne didn't perform in the NCAA finals but consistently cheered on the team until LSU lifted their first National title in program history. Dunne, who returned to LSU for the fifth year of eligibility, is often seen supporting her friends and teammates in their endeavours.

In a recent Instagram post, she lauded her fellow senior and 2024 NCAA floor champion, Aleah Finnegan on the latter's nomination for the 2025 AAI Award. LSU Gym's official Instagram post's caption read:

"One of the best inside and outside of the gym. Aleah Finnegan is a nominee for the 2025 AAI Award, presented to the top senior gymnast in the nation!"

Dunne reacted by commenting:

"She rocks my socks off"

Olivia Dunne comment on Finnegan's post; Instagram - @lsugym

The 22-year-old was all praises for Finnegan when she showed impressive skills at the SEC Opener against Florida Gators in January this year. The latter scored 39.50 and tied with Selena Harris, a Florida junior. Finnegan basked in the glory of her victory and shared some photos on Instagram, writing:

"There’s just nothing like a Friday night in the PMAC'

Olivia Dunne jumped to the comment section and extended love, writing:

"You're a ten"

Dunne recently made history as the first NCAA gymnast to become the Grand Marshal for the 2025 Krewe of Endymion parade, the largest of Mardi Gras. She dazzled in an emerald green dress, expressing later that her experience was otherworldly.

"Craziest experience of my life. I love you Louisiana!”

The parade featured 37 floats with 3,200 riders, touring around Mid-City, New Orleans. The NCAA student-athlete also shared a frame with popstar, Katy Pery at Mardi Gras.

When Olivia Dunne talked about her early struggles to navigate an off-mat career after the NIL rule update

Dunne at the Iowa State v LSU - (Source: Getty)

Olivia Dunne has been one of the most prominent NCAA names since 2023. After the NIL rule update, she became the highest-paid collegiate athlete, having showered herself with profitable brand deals. However, she once shared how there was nobody to guide her with the business prospects.

"There definitely were some learning curves, and it took a long time to learn how to balance it all. Especially between my sophomore and junior year, that was a super hard time because I just didn't know what to do and there were nobody's footsteps to follow in. So I kind of had to learn on my own how to navigate all this," Dunne told ESPN.

Dunne made it to the US Junior Women's National Team in 2017 before turning her focus to the collegiate program.

