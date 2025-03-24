Olivia Dunne makes feelings known about LSU Tigers' dominance as they head for National Championship Title defence

Olivia Dunne's fifth-year return continues to bear fruits as she and LSU reigned supreme in the 2025 SEC Championship. The LSU Tigers won their sixth championship after registering a record-breaking score of 198.200 at the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama on Friday night (March 21).

The Tigers registered the best score in LSU's history at the SEC Championships on Saturday, March 22. They defeated Oklahoma, Alabama, Kentucky, Georgia, Florida, Missouri, and Auburn, posting a score of 197.925.

However, LSU and Dunne's ultimate goal remains to defend the NCAA title and the gymnast says they are ready to do it.

During a post-event interview, the LSU gymnast said [2:45 onwards]:

"Oh my goodness! I feel like we are just so ready, and the season has been such a gift, and to watch everyone's talent unfold the way it has been has been so amazing to watch. I think we always had it in us, it just all came together at the perfect time and we are peaking the right time in the season and it's just been such a blessing."

Dunne also took pride in winning the highly competitive SEC Championship.

"Yes, i mean we treat every meat like it's the most important and this one feels like a little bit better to get a dub, I mean this is pretty awesome right now, I mean, every meet we try to secure the crown but this one being the SEC Championship, it's so competitive every single team in SEC is so competitive so it's that much more rewarding to win in this conference," Olivia Dunne added.

During the event, the Tigers scored 49.625 points on the floor, 49.600 points on uneven bars, and 49.450 on the balance beam. The Tigers also became the team with the highest beam score in LSU history at the SEC Championships.

Despite being sidelined due to an injury in the knee, it didn't stop Dunne from celebrating the team's SEC victory.

Olivia Dunne sad to remain sidelined due to her knee injury

Olivia Dunne during LSU v Auburn - Source: Getty

Olivia Dunne has been dealing with an avulsion fracture in her knee for over a month and has missed several of LSU's meets including the Senior night. She didn't compete during the SEC Championships as well and said:

"I wish I could be out there competing. I have a fractured kneecap right now, so I'm on the sidelines cheering, but it's just been such an amazing time this past year."

Last year, Dunne played a key role in LSU's SEC Championship win, contributing a solid score of 9.800 on bars. However, with injury keeping her out this season, she has supported her team from the sidelines. As LSU heads towards the NCAA Championships, Dunne's participation remains uncertain.

