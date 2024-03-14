Olivia Dunne NIL deals: Everything on how the LSU gymnast has been making the most of the policy approved by the NCAA

LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne is the highest-paid female college athlete with an estimated valuation of about $3.5 million annually for name, image and likeness (NIL). In 2023, she worked with Sports Illustrated, BodyArmor, ESPN, and Motorola.

According to the NCAA website, athletes can pursue NIL activities following state laws.

It highlighted:

"Athletes can use professional service providers to help navigate NIL activities. Student-athletes in states without NIL laws can still engage in such activities without violating NCAA rules." (USNews)

Dunne, who is also a social media personality, told People magazine in an October 2023 interview that she feels fortunate to have various opportunities with NIL. She said Louisiana State University helped throughout NIL after the rule changed. The artistic gymnast added:

"They've been nothing but supportive, so I figured I'd give back to the school and the program that has helped me so much." (People)

Dunne, 21, pointed out that LSU has a department to help student-athletes with NIL deals.

Olivia Dunne's most lucrative NIL deal

The All-American gymnast revealed on the Full Send podcast, in June 2023, that she got more than $500,000 from a single post. She described this as her most profitable deal. However, Dunne is inclined to long-term partnerships that feel authentic.

She said:

"What I love with certain brands is getting long-term brand deals. Those are probably the best because you build a relationship with the brand and they want you year after year." (Full Send Podcast)

One of Dunne's NIL deals was with Leaf Trading Cards, where she had to sell the first gymnastics NIL trading card. This was also a first of its kind for the world. CJ Breen, Leaf's marketing director, told On3 that Dunne is a generational talent. He said that the gymnast transcends sports with her millions of social media followers.

Leaf Trading Cards shared the deal with the star gymnast on X (formerly Twitter):

"Olivia Dunne Autographed LSU Purple & Black Leotards"

Olivia Dunne Launches Livvy Fund for her Tigers teammates

Olivia Dunne at the NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400.

Dunne introduced the Livvy Fund in mid-2023 to help her fellow Tigers teammates. She feels fortunate about building relations with brands via social media. The star gymnast said:

"I am excited to build on this momentum by leveraging my connections and sharing my knowledge in the NIL space to create more opportunities for LSU female-student athletes, while emphasizing the importance of bringing NIL funds to women in college sports. (Bayout Traditions)

Over the years, Dunne has partnered with major brands and is also a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model. She was listed among Rolling Stone's top 20 most influential creators.