Olivia Dunne opens up on why she and boyfriend Paul Skenes are a very good match

LSU senior gymnast and social media influencer Olivia Dunne expressed her views on her relationship with her boyfriend Paul Skenes during an interview with ESPN.

She also talked about the LSU Gymnastic Team and its chance of winning the National Championship title in the ongoing 2023-24 season.

Olivia Dunne, one of the senior members of the LSU Gymnastic Team and ranked No. 2 in the NCAA, hopes to win the National Championship title this time.

During the interview, the interviewer asked her about her bonding with her boyfriend Skenes and Dunne replied:

"He [Paul Skenes]is pretty levelheaded overtime which I loved about him."

"I[Olivia Dunne] think that- we are a really good pair," she added.

Dunne also mentioned that as she leads a crazy lifestyle, her emotion goes up and down most of the time, with Skenes handling those situations with care.

Olivia Dunne introduced her boyfriend Paul Skenes through social media at the end of 2023. Skenes, the winner of the John Olerud Award in 2022, proved himself as an exceptional pitcher during his career. He was also selected by the Pirates in the 2023 MLB Draft after his exceptional dynamic junior season at LSU.

Olivia Dunne's recent prank video on Paul Skenes fell flat

Olivia Dunne recently participated in a viral prank trend on TikTok to see Paul Skenes' reaction to it.

In the prank video, Dunne told her boyfriend that she got an influencer offer from the company, ExxonMobil, to work as an underwater welder. According to the TikTok comments, the job was labeled among the "top five most dangerous in the world".

To see Skenes' reaction, Dunne expressed that she had to go for two days for the job role. But he casually reacted to this news. Despite her explanation over and over about the seriousness of the job post, Skenes didn't show much reaction to it at all.

After hearing about the job, he only said:

"Okay."

When Dunne tried to make Skenes understand the dangerous situation that she might face during the shoot of her TikTok video, Skenes added:

"They're not going to ask you to do something you can't do. I think it'll be fine."