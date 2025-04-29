Olivia Dunne poses with her standee to showcase signature flavored drink

Former LSU gymnast and social media influencer Olivia Dunne recently shared a glimpse of her new signature cotton candy flavor of Accelerator Active Energy drink on Instagram and encouraged her fans to try it out. Dunne partnered with Accelerator as an ambassador and investor and launched her customized drink on April 8, 2025.

Olivia Dunne shared three Instagram stories featuring her standee at Rouses Market. In the first story, she imitated the pose of her cutout. In the second, she was seen sitting on top of a pack of drinks nearby, dressed in a pink tracksuit. In the third story, she posed with the standee once again.

She captioned the first story,

"seeing double @rousesmarkets @drinkaccelerator"

And captioned the second one,

"Get you some cotton candy @rousesmarkets @drinkaccelerator"

Screenshot of Olivia Dunne's Instagram story (image via IG/@livvydunne)

In an interview with NIL Daily about the process of creating her flavor, Olivia Dunne explained,

"Cotton Candy was honestly a no-brainer for me. It is such a nostalgic flavor to me and my sister. My sister and I enjoyed cotton candy growing up all the time, and it's delicious," she said.

"It was honestly very fun doing the tastings for of the flavors. I enjoyed that part and making the packaging come to life. The packaging is super dreamy and super personal to me, so watching it all come together has been really cool," she added.

With the NCAA’s Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) rule coming into effect in 2021, Olivia Dunne became a prominent figure among college athletes, with her massive social media following on Instagram and TikTok. In July 2023, Dunne launched the Livvy Fund to support female LSU athletes to secure NIL deals, with Accelerator becoming the first brand to sign NIL deals through it.

Joining LSU in 2020, Olivia Dunne was a regular in the bars lineup during her first two seasons, but injuries limited her appearances afterwards. In her senior season in 2024, she competed twice on bars and made eight appearances on floor. She was the alternate for the floor lineup at the 2024 NCAA Championships, where LSU secured its first-ever national title.

Olivia Dunne’s advice on NIL and personal brand building for the next generation of athletes

In an interview with NIL Daily following the launch of her signature drink, Olivia Dunne spoke about not limiting yourself and pursuing what you need.

"Do not put a cap on your success because there are a lot of times when you're an athlete and people want to categorize you into one category. They want to see you as just an athlete, and that's something that I never truly believed in. I always loved social media. I always loved doing influencer work and creating content," she said.

She added,

"So whether it's modeling or being an influencer — or if you love music, if you love art — you can do anything you want, and you don't need to put a limit on your success."

She concluded by stressing the importance of staying focused on your passions, saying that true success comes from following what you love, regardless of criticism.

