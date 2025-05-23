Olivia Dunne reacts to being called a ‘bandwagoner’ for supporting the New York Knicks

Former LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne was courtside at the New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers NBA playoffs game. The former gymnast was in Madison Square Garden, cheering for the Knicks at Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Dunne represented the Louisiana State University in college gymnastics. The former gymnast has been an inspiration for the student-athletes and has had a positive impact on the gymnastics program of LSU through her advocacy and promotion of NIL. Her endorsements are valued at $4.3 million, per On3.

Dunne cheered for the Knicks in that game, sporting the black Knicks cap. She posted a TikTok from the courtside seats at the game, where a TikTok user commented on her post, accusing her of being a 'bandwagoner.'

Dunne shared a classic reply correcting the comment of the internet troll who commented:

"holy bandwagoner she'll have a pacers hat on tonight why don't you got to a pels game that's where you're from"

to which Dunne replied:

"I'm from New Jersey silly goose"

Screenshot of Olivia Dunne's reply to the comment (livvy/TikTok)

Watch the full TikTok of Dunne at the Knicks game here:

Fellow gymnast Suni Lee, hollywood star Timothée Chalamet, Ben Stiller, former basketball player Carmelo Anthony, Martha Stewart and many more celebrities were present at the Knicks game.

Olivia Dunne celebrates and reflects on making the cover of Sports Illustrated

Olivia Dunne debuted with Sports Illustrated in 2023, shooting in Puerto Rico. She was back for the 2024 feature, which got shot in Portugal. The third time is the charm for the athlete who has landed on the cover, this time on the Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover, shot by photographer Ben Watts.

Dunne shared her gratitude in an Instagram post.

"I AM A SPORTS ILLUSTRATED SWIM COVER MODEL!🩵 Somebody pinch me! Thank you @mj_day for making my dreams come true, and @wattsupphoto for capturing this moment🫶🏼 make sure to get your magazine! ;)" she wrote.

Dunne reflected upon her previous year's shoots with Sports Illustrated and said in an interview:

"From my first shoot in Puerto Rico to this shoot in Bermuda, I'm nearly a different person, and I feel like it's because of those amazing women that are in the issue that led the way and, you know, paved this path"

Olivia Dunne has been a strong advocate for the student athletes and even started "The Livvy Fund" on July 6, 2023, to help student-athletes create more opportunities for them using NIL.

