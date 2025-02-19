Olivia Dunne reacts to Kaliya Lincoln and Amariya Drayton's floor exercise glimpses from faceoff against #1 Oklahoma amid 2025 season

Olivia Dunne recently shared reactions to Kaliya Lincoln and Amari Drayton's performances during an intense game moment of the 2025 NCAA season. This happened after a series of photos of the game were shared on social media.

In a recent match against Oklahoma in NCAA Gymnastics, Lincoln delivered a dazzling performance in the floor exercise. Her precise execution and perfect routine earned her a 9.925 and gave LSU the momentum they needed to take the lead. Amari Drayton followed with an equally outstanding routine. She, along with teammates Kailin Chio and Sierra Ballard, added scores of 9.95s.

Following the match, Drayton shared her game moments on Instagram on 18th February 2025, accompanied by a caption:

"Forever grateful!!❤️"

Kaliya Lincoln also took to Instagram to share a series of photos of the game day, including a caption:

"So much love for @lsugym"

Drayton's and Lincoln's teammate, Olivia Dunne, reacted to their shared moments on Instagram.

She commented on Drayton's post, writing:

"My girllll🔥"

Screenshot of Olivia Dunne's comment/ Source: Instagram/ @amaridrayton

Lincoln received a one-word reaction on the photos:

"Obsessed"

Screenshot of Olivia Dunne's Comment/ Source: Instagram/ @_kaliyalincoln

Dunne, in her 2024 senior season, competed in nine meets for LSU, focusing on bars and floors. She performed on floor eight times, achieving a career-high 9.900 at both the Podium Challenge and the NCAA Fayetteville Regional Second Round. On bars, she delivered a season-best 9.875 at the Podium Challenge on March 8. Over the season, she averaged a 9.857 on the floor and a 9.838 on bars.

Olivia Dunne reflects on her fifth college year and future beyond gymnastics

Olivia Dunne at 2024 NCAA Season - Source: Getty

In September 2024, during an interview with LSU Tiger TV, the 22-year-old revealed she chose to return for a fifth year after reigniting her passion for gymnastics last season. She revealed that the sport that once felt routine became exciting again, and she wanted to embrace that feeling another year with her teammates.

"The thing that made me want to come back for the fifth year is that I fell in love with the sport of gymnastics again last season. I just wanted another opportunity to come back and win a National Championship with my team." (0:16)

Later in the interview, Dunne shared that she hopes to leave behind a legacy that emphasizes being more than just an athlete. She believes it's crucial for college student-athletes to understand their identity beyond their sport. The gymnast graduated from Louisiana State University in December 2024.

