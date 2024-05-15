Olivia Dunne reacts to Kate Upton's swimsuit cover image on Sports Illustrated publication

Olivia Dunne has praised actor and model Kate Upton following the latter's appearance on SI's 2024 Swimsuit Issue. Dunne debuted with SI last spring and is also featured on the 2024 edition. The 21-year-old highest-paid NCAA athlete saw new doors open after the NIL update allowing monetization of college athletes' name, image and likeness by brands. She was showered with lucrative deals from Motorola, Sports Illustrated, BodyArmor and ESPN among others.

After bagging these endorsements, Dunne also registered a surge in followers (totalling 12 million) across her social media accounts. Her net worth is $6 million as of 2024. She revealed on Full Send Podcast how she bagged $500,000 from a single social post. But one of her most notable achievements in 2023 was sealing a partnership with SI. Dunne featured on the landscape of Puerto Rico for her best debut shots, in time for SI's spring issue.

In 2024, Dunne traveled to Portugal and posed for her second spring feature with SI, on their Swimsuit Issue. Photographed by Ben Watts, Dunne released her much-awaited photos alongside model Kate Upton in the picturesque country on 15 May, showing off her and Upton's return to SI through gorgeous looks.

Taking to her Instagram story, the 21-year-old LSU gymnast who anchored her gymnastics team to their first NCAA title in program history, exalted Upton for the model's stunning pose.

"Icon," Dunne captioned her story.

Olivia Dunne reacts to Kate Upton

The original post by SI Swimsuit also celebrated Upton's comeback with the caption:

"One of the most iconic models in SI Swimsuit history is Kate Upton whose first cover in 2012 stirred controversy. Despite her undeniable beauty, and the fact that putting her on the front of the magazine was a no-brainer, the unexpected backlash over her body type prompted the brand to reevaluate who should be featured on future covers. It feels fitting to have the catalyst for so much change back in a publication that now celebrates women from all walks of life, like a homecoming. It’s a full-circle moment."

Olivia Dunne credits NIL for carving a path for deserving women athletes

Olivia Dunne's "Livvy Fund" was established after her inaugural shoot with SI Swimsuit. She embarked on a mission to help women college athletes make the best use of NIL opportunities.

During her shoot in Portugal, Olivia Dunne shared how she works for a greater cause.

"I’m blessed enough to have all these opportunities with NIL, and I just wanted to provide NIL opportunities for the women student-athletes at LSU. When I get a brand deal, the brand puts money into the Livvy Fund, and we partner... other female student-athletes with the brand.”