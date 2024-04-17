Olivia Dunne reacts to teammate Haleigh Bryant winning the AAI Award 2024

LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne recently heaped praises upon her teammate Haleigh Bryant for winning the AAI Award 2024. Both Dunne and Bryant have been among the top performers for Lousiana State University over the last few years.

Bryant, a Georgian native, recently won the American Athlete Inc (AAI) Award 2024 courtesy of her brilliant performances for the LSU Tigers in the 2023-24 season.

Across the season, Bryant maintained a vault average of 9.938 and was also named LSU's Gymnast of the Week three times during the season. Moreover, she clinched 31 titles this year- nine in vault exercises, seven in bars, two in the beam, four in the floor exercises, and nine in the all-around apparatus.

This makes it 91 titles across her NCAA career, which is the sixth in the all-time list of Lousiana State University. Owing to these superb performances throughout the year, Bryant etched her name alongside some of the greatest gymnasts after she won the 2024 AAI Award.

Olivia Dunne being a supportive teammate, appreciated the Georgian native. She shared a post of LSU Gymnastics on her Instagram story with the caption:

"Kid just won the Heisman of gymnastics. Never had a doubt."

Olivia Dunne's Instagram story

Olivia Dunne and Haleigh Bryant all set for the 2024 NCAA Gymnastic Championship Finals

Haleigh Bryant and Olivia Dunne

Throughout the 2023-24 season, the LSU Tigers have produced some superb performances courtesy of their star performers, namely Olivia Dunne and Haleigh Bryant. However, a tough challenge awaits them- the 2024 NCAA Gymnastics Championship Finals.

Even though they have finished as the runners-up on four occasions, the Tigers are yet to win a national title and will be looking to end their 48-year wait to become NCAA champions.

With the stage set, all the hopes and expectations of Lousiana State University will rest upon the young shoulders of Olivia Dunne and Haleigh Bryant. In an interview with ESPN, Bryant elaborated on the team's dream of lifting the NCAA title. She said:

"Every time we go into the gym, we obviously have our main goal of winning a national championship in the back of our mind. So we go in every single day and just try to get 1% better. Because if we get 1% better, that's 1% closer to our main goal at the end. ... We've been so motivated all year and we're so determined to achieve that one end goal."

The LSU Tigers will be seen in action on April 18 (Thursday) against Arkansas Razorbacks in the semifinals of the NCAA Championships.

