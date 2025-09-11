Olivia Dunne rocks in princess-inspired white ball gown in latest runway appearance

Olivia Dunne recently made an appearance on the runway for Raising Cane’s at the New York Fashion Week. The former gymnasts donned a princess-inspired ball gown for the occasion as she glided down the ramp in style.

Dunne is no stranger to the runway. Earlier this year, the 22-year-old appeared on the cover of SI Swimsuit magazine. She then made an appearance on the SI Swimsuit Runway Show during the Miami Swim Week. In her walk down the ramp, she donned multiple different outfits, and even hit a split at the end while dressed in a stunning black swimsuit.

Most recently, Olivia Dunne attended the Raising Cane's Fashion Show at the NYFW. The American was dressed in a pink and white ball gown for the occasion and she let her hair cascade down her face. Fans got a glimpse of her outfit when the youngster reposted @evanreal’s Instagram story.

Via @livvydunne on Instagram

The Raising Cane’s event was attended by several other big names including singers Cardi B and Tate McRae, tennis star Carlos Alcaraz and more.

Olivia Dunne reflects on embracing new opportunities after bidding goodbye to gymnastics

Dunne at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards (Image Source: Getty)

Olivia Dunne is best known as a gymnast. The youngster competed for Team USA in her junior career, representing the nation at several international competitions. After an injury put an end to her Olympic dreams, the 22-year-old turned her focus to collegiate gymnastics.

In the NCAA, Dunne competed for the LSU Tigers between 2020 and 2025, before calling time on her gymnastics career earlier this year. Reflecting on exploring opportunities beyond her sport, the American told Access Hollywood,

“Saying goodbye to gymnastics, it's bittersweet. Looking back at all the memories and just the amount of time I spent in the sport. It's like a new chapter is going to unfold now. And I'm excited. I don't know what to expect. I want to do everything. I just want to try new things, do everything, try all these opportunities that I usually say no to because of gymnastic season and now I get to say yes. So, I'm going to try new things and I'm very excited.”

In her time at LSU, Olivia Dunne won a national championship with the team in 2024. Since retiring from gymnastics, the youngster has indeed gone on to explore new opportunities. Outside of her outings on the runway, she has also signed brand deals with the likes of Accelerator Energy, Fanatics Sportsbook and more.

