  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • Olivia Dunne's boyfriend Paul Skenes can’t hold back as she pretends to lip sync to Benson Boone's 'Mystical Magical'

Olivia Dunne's boyfriend Paul Skenes can’t hold back as she pretends to lip sync to Benson Boone's 'Mystical Magical'

By Harshvardhan Shankar
Published Sep 04, 2025 14:44 GMT
2025 MLB All-Star Game: Red Carpet - Source: Getty
Dunne and Skenes on the red carpet ahead of the 2025 MLB All-Star Game - Source: Getty

Olivia Dunne took to social media to share a video of herself pretending to lip sync to Benson Boone's hit song 'Mystical Magical', prompting a funny reaction from her boyfriend, Paul Skenes. Skenes is a professional baseball player and has been in a relationship with Dunne for over two years. Dunne was also recently seen at Skenes' first game of the MLB season with the Pittsburgh Pirates, cheering on from the sidelines as they faced the Toronto Blue Jays.

Ad

Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes first met as students at Louisiana State University, where Dunne competed in gymnastics while Skenes played baseball. Both had highly decorated collegiate careers, with Dunne winning a national title with LSU and Skenes winning a Men's College World Series championship. Both graduated from LSU in 2024, however, Dunne chose to represent LSU for an additional year.

In a post shared on TikTok, Dunne shared a video of herself pretending to lip-sync to Boone's song 'Mystical Magical'. Skenes can be seen in the video getting up from the couch and walking away, not able to believe that she was doing so.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Pretending to seriously lip sync this song in front of my bf"
Ad

Olivia Dunne chose to retire from gymnastics after her final collegiate year representing the LSU Tigers. She had gotten injured towards the final few months of the season, causing her to miss out on many meetings in her final year.

Olivia Dunne on the injury that prevented her from ever competing in Olympics

Dunne at the 2025 US Open - Source: Getty
Dunne at the 2025 US Open - Source: Getty

Olivia Dunne recently discussed an injury she picked up that prevented her from competing at the Olympics. According to Fox News, she said:

Ad
"I was actually competing on a hurt ankle at the 2018 USA Championships and, yeah, part of my ankle bone died. … Yeah, it just died. So, my Olympic dreams died with it. It kind of healed a little bit. It stopped bothering me. I went to college after that, but it was so painful. That was kind of my first real injuries."
Ad
"I’ve actually never gotten any surgery, which is kind of crazy for a gymnast. And I was like, I think if I just give myself time to heal, I can heal without surgery. But that’s something I take pride in. I have never needed surgery as a gymnast, which is very uncommon."

Olivia Dunne was a member of the US Junior National team at the time, and was on track to represent the US at the Olympics. However, the ankle injury she picked up caused her to focus on collegiate gymnastics.

About the author
Harshvardhan Shankar

Harshvardhan Shankar

Harshvardhan is a journalist who covers U.S Olympic sports like gymnastics, wrestling, and track and field at Sportskeeda. He took an interest in soccer at a young age, and grew up supporting Premier League club Chelsea. With over a year of experience in the field, he hopes to grow even more within the sports industry.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Mitali
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications