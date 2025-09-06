Olivia Dunne’s former teammate Aleah Finnegan poses in black bikini while enjoying tropical getaway

Olivia Dunne's former LSU teammate Aleah Finnegan has shared a glimpse of herself in a black bikini while enjoying a tropical vacation in the Philippines. Finnegan last competed at the NCAA Championships, helping LSU reach the semi-finals. She is now enjoying some time off in the Philippines, using the time to recover ahead of the Southeast Asian Games in December later this year, where she will be representing the Philippines.

Ad

Aleah Finnegan and Olivia Dunne were teammates together for LSU for about three years, competing together as they earned multiple honors, such as the NCAA Championship as well as the SEC Championship. Dunne retired from competitive gymnastics following her final year at LSU, which was marked by injuries. The pair share a close friendship, supporting each other online on many occasions.

In a story shared on Instagram, Finnegan posed in a black bikini as she enjoyed some time off in the Hidden Beach located in the El Nido region of Palawan, Philippines.

Ad

Trending

Still taken from Finnegan's Instagram (source: @aleahfinn/Instagram)

The Southeast Asian Games are set to begin on December 9, running all the way to the 20th in Thailand. Finnegan will be expected to compete in multiple artistic events.

Ad

Olivia Dunne says she looks towards Taylor Swift when it comes to dating a pro athlete

Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes ahead of the 2025 MLB All-Star Game - Source: Getty

Olivia Dunne previously said that she looks up to Taylor Swift when it comes to dating a pro athlete. Dunne is in a relationship with MLB Player Paul Skenes, while Taylor Swift is engaged to NFL player Travis Kelce. In an interview with Page Six, Dunne said:

Ad

“[Taylor] has her boyfriend that’s a professional athlete and my boyfriend is a professional athlete as well. And she has her own success and I have my own success, so I try to look at her perspective on things and how she handles criticism, how she navigates.”

“I admire her in so many different ways. Her work ethic, how much she cares about what she puts out there and how the meaning behind everything is very admirable. I think that she takes the heat a lot worse than I do, because, I mean, the bigger you are, the more people you have trying to tear you down. It just really resonated with me. It’s a unique position to be in. And I think for some people, women in sports is uncomfortable for some reason.”

Olivia Dunne was recently seen at the 2025 US Open tennis tournament, watching on from the sidelines as Aryna Sabalenka and Rebeka Masarova faced off.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Harshvardhan Shankar Harshvardhan is a journalist who covers U.S Olympic sports like gymnastics, wrestling, and track and field at Sportskeeda. He took an interest in soccer at a young age, and grew up supporting Premier League club Chelsea. With over a year of experience in the field, he hopes to grow even more within the sports industry. Know More