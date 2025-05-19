Olivia Dunne's LSU teammate Aleah Finnegan takes on an adventure after graduation

Aleah Finnegan recently graduated from Louisiana State University in business marketing. After the graduation, the Filipino-American gymnast decided to take an adventure trip and shared glimpses from the same on social media.

Finnegan took her first lessons in skydiving. She also shared snippets from her graduation as well as her skydiving trip on her Instagram account.

The caption on the Instagram story read,

"We jumped out of a plane"

Screengrabs of Aleah Finnegan's Instagram stories [Image Source : Aleah Finnegan's Instagram]

Finnegan previously posted an emotional video about her graduation ceremony on her Instagram profile. The caption of her video on Instagram read,

"Thank you, @lsu 💜,"

Last year, alongside the likes of Olivia Dunne and Haleigh Bryant, Finnegan contributed to the maiden NCAA Championship title for the LSU Tigers in women's gymnastics. When Dunne recently posted an emotional farewell note on Instagram, Finnegan responded by writing in the comments,

“I AM SOBBING. SO beyond proud of you and the impact you've had on my life. Love you so big.”

Although she has bid farewell to collegiate gymnastics, the Filipino-American gymnast will continue to represent the Philippines in international gymnastics. Finnegan will be seen in action next at the Southeast Asian Games, which will be held in December.

Aleah Finnegan shares her thoughts about performing in front of big crowds

Aleah Cruz Finnegan talks about performing in front of big crowds [Image Source : Getty]

Aleah Finnegan once opened up about handling the pressure and performing in front of big crowds. In a press conference held for the LSU Tigers in February 2025, the Filipino-American gymnast remarked,

"I think it's easy from the outside looking in, to kind of like "oh my gosh there's so many people in here and then we're on TV" and all that good stuff, but honestly whenever you're down there and in the moment, it's really just you and the team out there and you're just kind of blocking out everything else and what's important is what's right now. And you want to do so good for your teammates and so afterwards that's when the celebration comes, but in the moment, really don't notice it too much."

Though born and brought up in the USA, Aleah Finnegan chose to represent the Philippines from 2022 onwards, after the International Gymnastics Federation approved her request. The Filipino-American gymnast won four medals, including two gold medals for the Philippines at the 2021 edition held in Vietnam. Finnegan also qualified for the Paris Olympics, where she stood 47th in the all-around event and 17th in the vault event.

