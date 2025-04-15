Olivia Dunne’s response about staying at LSU for next year reveals she’s not ready to say goodbye

Olivia Dunne recently responded to a fan who jokingly asked the LSU gymnast about staying on the team next year. The gymnast, however, is in her fifth and final season with the Tigers.

Dunne debuted for the LSU Tigers in 2021 and helped the team win its only national championship last year. She used her extra year of COVID-19 eligibility to return for the fifth season and is now set to bid farewell to the program at the upcoming NCAA Championships.

The gymnast recently posted a video of her last practice session before heading for the national championships. Dunne was spotted having fun with her teammates and captioned the post:

"How can this be our last practice."

Reacting to the post, a fan joked that the gymnast might still be on the team next season.

"She’ll still somehow be on the team next year "🤣

Dunne was quick to come up with a perfect response, writing:

"if I could I would!," Dunne replied to the fan.

Olivia Dunne's reply to a fan | Credits: IG/@livvydunne

The 22-year-old officially graduated from LSU in 2024 with a bachelor's degree in interdisciplinary studies, mainly focused on leadership, sociology, and communication.

Dunne and the LSU are fresh off winning their second consecutive SEC Championship and now have their eyes set on becoming the national champions again.

Dunne, however, has missed a significant part of the action this season due to a knee injury. She has since recovered and would be eager to contribute to the team's success.

Olivia Dunne points out misogynist behavior in criticism over fifth-year return

Olivia Dunne during the NCAA Championships- Source: Getty

While redshirting is a norm in college football, it doesn't apply to the gymnastics, where careers are usually four years long. However, the NCAA granted an extra year of eligibility to the COVID-19 athletes, and one of the many who utilized it was Olivia Dunne.

Dunne faced criticism online for the return, and when she fired back, the gymnast pointed out that only female athletes were targeted.

“I came to college in 2020, got granted a fifth-year because of COVID and I came back for the fifth year. I only see this comment on female athletes’ posts, and why do you care if I come back for a fifth year and have another year of eligibility? Like why do you care?,” she said in a TikTok video.

Dunne has earned multiple All-American honors with LSU, and after adding the second SEC title last month, she would hope to go out as the two-time NCAA champion.

About the author Zahid Rashid Dar Zahid Rashid is an Olympic Specialist who covers track and field, gymnastics, wrestling and swimming at Sportskeeda. Having grown up watching Usain Bolt and Michael Phelps sweep golds, he looks forward to seeing their shades in Noah Lyles and Caeleb Dressel. Know More