Olivia Dunne’s Sister Julz drops 4-word reaction after being caught off-guard at US Open 2025

By Harshvardhan Shankar
Published Aug 28, 2025 14:02 GMT
Olivia Dunne and Julz Dunne shared a fun moment together at the US Open - Source: Getty
Olivia Dunne and Julz Dunne shared a fun moment together at the US Open - Source: Getty

Former LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne and her sister Julz Dunne shared a fun moment together at the 2025 US Open. Olivia recently shared a few photos of herself as she got ready to attend the tournament, posing in a black polka-dot dress as well as a white top. She was spotted alongside her sister in the stands as they enjoyed Aryna Sabalenka's first round match against Rebeka Masarova.

Olivia Dunne was regarded as one of the most recognized collegiate athletes in the nation, becoming one of the highest paid NCAA athletes thanks to her multiple NIL deals with brands such as Crocs and American Eagle. Dunne represented LSU in collegiate gymnastics, winning multiple accolades such as the team national championship as well as the SEC Championship. She retired from competitive gymnastics following her senior season with LSU.

In a post shared on Instagram, Olivia and Julz Dunne were spotted in the stands, with the siblings sharing a fun moment together.

Julz Dunne commented on the post, writing:

"Caught us in 4k"
Still taken from the US Open Instagram account (Source: @usopen/Instagram)
Still taken from the US Open Instagram account (Source: @usopen/Instagram)

Olivia Dunne was also on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Magazine for the 2025 issue, alongside four other cover stars.

Olivia Dunne makes feelings known on posing in Bermuda for SI Swimsuit

Olivia Dunne at the US Open Tennis Championship - Source: Getty
Olivia Dunne at the US Open Tennis Championship - Source: Getty

Olivia Dunne previously discussed how she felt after making her third consecutive appearance on the SI Swimsuit Magazine. After her photoshoot in Bermuda, she reacted to being one of the cover stars for the 2025 issue:

“Are you kidding me? Thank you so much. Oh my god, MJ, this is a dream come true. I can’t believe it. Oh my god. That photo is so good. That is crazy, I am a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model. This bikini ... this was the one. I felt like such a baddie in it. This is the best day of my life. This is so exciting.”
"It was the most beautiful place I have ever been. The whole experience was extraordinary. I know it was quick, but every single time we go to these places, and I shoot for these 24 hours, and it’s the quickest trip, you guys feel like family, truly. I have the best time, and it’s the most fun shoot I’ve ever done.”

MJ Day is the editor-in-chief of the SI Swimsuit Magazine and has praised Dunne on multiple occasions before.

Harshvardhan Shankar

Harshvardhan Shankar

Harshvardhan is a journalist who covers U.S Olympic sports like gymnastics, wrestling, and track and field at Sportskeeda. He took an interest in soccer at a young age, and grew up supporting Premier League club Chelsea. With over a year of experience in the field, he hopes to grow even more within the sports industry.

