Olivia Dunne's sister Julz makes her feelings known after 22-year-old claims she gets harassed by middle-aged men at airports

Olivia Dunne's sister, Julz Dunne, shared her thoughts on the former LSU Tigers gymnast claiming that she is being "harassed" by "middle-aged men" at airports across the United States. The 22-year-old shared a video on TikTok in which she alleged that these men wait for her at airports looking to get her autograph.

Ad

Dunne added that they "run after her" and "yell" at her if she doesn't give them her autograph. She also spoke in the video about other athletes sharing similar experiences, and said it was "scary for girls".

"I think I'm being stalked and I don't know what to do. It's got to the point every single time I go to the airport, there's a group of at least 10 middle-aged men waiting for me, and they harass me."

Ad

Trending

"It's these men that want my autograph. They have a stack of 40 pictures of me or my magazines and they will run after me down the TSA PreCheck line and yell at me if I don't give them my autograph, it's insane," she said in the video.

Ad

Olivia Dunne's sister, Julz, shared her thoughts on the claims made by the former gymnast in her video. She left the following comment under her post:

"It's actually the scariest thing I've ever seen"

Screenshot of Olivia Dunne's TikTok post featuring Julz Dunne's comment | Source: TikTok/@livvy

Olivia Dunne concluded her collegiate gymnastics career with the LSU Tigers earlier this year, having won the coveted NCAA women's gymnastics tournament in 2024. In her senior season, she appeared in nine meets and participated in the bars and floor events.

Ad

She posted her career high score at the NCAA Fayetteville Regional Second Round and the Podium Challenge in the floor event. Dunne was also honored with the Coaches Award by the team and was named to the WCGA Academic All-American and to the Winter SEC Academic Honor Roll.

Dunne completed her graduation from LSU in 2024 and announced her retirement from artistic gymnastics in April 2025.

Olivia Dunne opens up about pursuing opportunities after her gymnastics career

Olivia Dunne at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Celebrates The Launch of the 2025 Issue at Hard Rock Hotel New York - Source: Getty

During an exclusive interview with People published on May 28, 2025, the 2025 SI Swimsuit model, Dunne, shared her thoughts on working towards new opportunities beyond her gymnastics career. She added:

Ad

"I've always said 'no' to opportunities way more than I've said 'yes' — so, I'm excited to do everything and be able to travel and to be able to do things on my time because it's always been around gymnastics."

She continued:

"My life has revolved around gymnastics. So, honestly, to be able to say yes to more things and potentially maybe do some more performing art stuff on screen — and I'm very excited."

Olivia Dunne is one of the most-followed athletes on social media and has multiple endorsement deals with brands including American Eagle, Body Armour, and Nautica.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ravleen Kaur Ravleen Kaur is a voracious content creator possessing an avid and profound interest in both sports and their spellbinding narratives. With a digital marketing and marketing management background, she is able to add zeal and unique perspective to every emerging sports trends. While accumulating crucial certified marketing principles, her novel viewpoints hold its distinctive and captivating writing style. Her cognition and ardor for writing are to inspire and help the readers, so that they gain all the prominent stories revolving around the spectacular world of sports. Know More