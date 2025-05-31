Olivia Dunne's sister Julz makes her feelings known after 22-year-old claims she gets harassed by middle-aged men at airports

Olivia Dunne's sister, Julz Dunne, shared her thoughts on the former LSU Tigers gymnast claiming that she is being "harassed" by "middle-aged men" at airports across the United States. The 22-year-old shared a video on TikTok in which she alleged that these men wait for her at airports looking to get her autograph.
Dunne added that they "run after her" and "yell" at her if she doesn't give them her autograph. She also spoke in the video about other athletes sharing similar experiences, and said it was "scary for girls".
"I think I'm being stalked and I don't know what to do. It's got to the point every single time I go to the airport, there's a group of at least 10 middle-aged men waiting for me, and they harass me."
"It's these men that want my autograph. They have a stack of 40 pictures of me or my magazines and they will run after me down the TSA PreCheck line and yell at me if I don't give them my autograph, it's insane," she said in the video.
Olivia Dunne's sister, Julz, shared her thoughts on the claims made by the former gymnast in her video. She left the following comment under her post:
"It's actually the scariest thing I've ever seen"
Olivia Dunne concluded her collegiate gymnastics career with the LSU Tigers earlier this year, having won the coveted NCAA women's gymnastics tournament in 2024. In her senior season, she appeared in nine meets and participated in the bars and floor events.
She posted her career high score at the NCAA Fayetteville Regional Second Round and the Podium Challenge in the floor event. Dunne was also honored with the Coaches Award by the team and was named to the WCGA Academic All-American and to the Winter SEC Academic Honor Roll.
Dunne completed her graduation from LSU in 2024 and announced her retirement from artistic gymnastics in April 2025.
Olivia Dunne opens up about pursuing opportunities after her gymnastics career
During an exclusive interview with People published on May 28, 2025, the 2025 SI Swimsuit model, Dunne, shared her thoughts on working towards new opportunities beyond her gymnastics career. She added:
"I've always said 'no' to opportunities way more than I've said 'yes' — so, I'm excited to do everything and be able to travel and to be able to do things on my time because it's always been around gymnastics."
She continued:
"My life has revolved around gymnastics. So, honestly, to be able to say yes to more things and potentially maybe do some more performing art stuff on screen — and I'm very excited."
Olivia Dunne is one of the most-followed athletes on social media and has multiple endorsement deals with brands including American Eagle, Body Armour, and Nautica.