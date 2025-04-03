Olivia Dunne's viral photoshoot with boyfriend Paul Skenes gets a 2-word reaction from LSU teammate

Olivia Dunne's latest photoshoot with her boyfriend, Paul Skenes, is gaining popularity for the right reasons. The two recently posed for the GQ sports portal.

The LSU gymnast uploaded a couple of photographs with Skenes, who represents the Pittsburgh Pirates at Major League Baseball (MLB). One of them even included a photo session with their pet.

Olivia Dunne posted in the caption of the Instagram post :

"Played dress up with @gq @gqsports 😎"

Several fans expressed their thoughts in the comment section, including fellow gymnast, Aleah Finnegan. The LSU gymnast dropped a two-word reaction in the comment section that read:

"So obsessed"

During the interview with GQ Sports that followed, Dunne recalled how Skenes' ignorance during their college days eventually led to them dating.

“He wouldn’t follow me back on Instagram. I was like, 'Who is this kid, and why won’t he follow me back?'" she said.

Olivia Dunne first met Paul Skenes at LSU in 2023, when both were pursuing higher studies, and a few months later, the two started dating.

Olivia Dunne makes her feelings known on her initial struggles with NIL deals

Olivia Dunne talks about her initial struggles with the NIL deals (Image Source: Getty)

Today, Olivia Dunne is one of the most popular collegiate gymnasts in the USA. However, the journey was far from smooth.

The 22-year-old gymnast opened up about her struggles to navigate her initial NIL deals. In a conversation with ESPN, Dunne said:

“There definitely were some learning curves, and it took a long time to learn how to balance it all. Especially between my sophomore and junior year, that was a super hard time because I just didn't know what to do and there were nobody's footsteps to follow in. So I kind of had to learn on my own how to navigate all this."

This was a big reason behind Olivia Dunne starting The Livvy Fund. One of the main objectives of this initiative is to facilitate fellow student athletes like Dunne to secure the right deals.

Olivia Dunne is working hard to recover from the injury that made her miss out on the SEC Championships this year. The LSU gymnast hopes to cap off her collegiate career with another NCAA Championships title.

