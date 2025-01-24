Olivia Dunne shares fun time with LSU teammates Alyona Shchennikova and Alexis Jeffrey ahead of away meet against Arkansas Razorbacks

LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne was recently seen having some fun with her teammates ahead of the clash against the University of Arkansas team, aka the Arkansas Razorbacks. The 22-year-old gymnast recently contributed to the victory of LSU Tigers, who won against the Florida Gators by a narrow margin of 197.550-197.450.

Dunne uploaded a picture of herself having a fun moment on the plane, alongside her teammates Alyona Shchennikova and Alexis Jeffrey ahead of the face-off against the Razorbacks. The LSU gymnast captioned the post as:

"LSU to University of Arkansas!"

Screengrab of Olivia Dunne's Instagram story [Image Source : Olivia Dunne's Instagram]

Dunne is representing the LSU Tigers for the last time at the NCAA collegiate gymnastics. She had previously contributed to the LSU Tigers' victory at the NCAA Championships last year. In a post-match conference against the Iowa State, Dunne explained why returning to the LSU was the best decision she ever made.

Trending

“The best way I can describe it is just complete joy. I had a blast and I feel like the decision to come back was one of the best decisions I’ve ever made," Olivia Dunne added. [2:56 onwards]

Dunne graduated with a bachelor's degree in interdisciplinary studies in December 2024. Even after the NCAA gymnastics, she aims to serve the sport through her initiative, 'The Livvy Fund'.

Olivia Dunne on enjoying her time at the LSU in her fifth and final year

Dunne in action against the Florida Gators [Image Source : Getty]

Olivia Dunne is representing the LSU Tigers at the NCAA gymnastics for the fifth and the final time, as a super senior. The 22-year-old gymnast opened up on her current season with a four-word post on the occasion of New Year's Eve, which was captioned:

"New year 🔜 same goal"

Dunne recently posted a collection of photographs on her Instagram, describing her current season. The photographs included a private jet ride alongside Alyona Shchennikova, as well as an ice bath with Kailin Chio. She captioned it:

“A fabulous day to be a Tiger.”

The LSU Tigers have begun the current season on a good note, having overcome the challenges from Iowa State and the Florida Gators respectively. They're currently placed on the second position overall, only behind the Oklahoma State Cowgirls.

Dunne and her teammates will compete against the Arkansas Razorbacks on January 24. The meet will be streamed live on Sec Network+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback