Olympian Alica Schmidt announces outdoor season opener in new event after transitioning from 400m

With the outdoor season just around the corner, Alica Schmidt is putting in all the work to have a good start to her newly transitioned racing event in 800m. The popular German Olympian is at the final training camp in France and announced her first 800m meet on Sunday.

Schmidt was part of the 4x400 meter mixed relay team at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. She was part of the team as a substitute, so ended up not participating in any of the events.

The athlete was also part of Germany's 4x400 mixed relay squad again for the 2024 Paris Olympics. The runner did participate in the race but was unsuccessful in securing a podium finish. After the Paris Olympics, Alica Schmidt decided to participate in the 800-meter and began her training.

Earlier this year, Schmidt was part of the group of international runners participating in the altitude training camp in South Africa. She has been sharing glimpses of training through social media updates ahead of the 2025 outdoor season.

The athlete and social media icon announced she will participate in her first 800m race at Goldenes Oval 2025 in Dresden. She shared an Instagram story with her picture and wrote:

"In exactly two weeks I will race my first 800 m in Dresden @goldenesoval."

Alica Schmidt will participate in the 800-meter event, which will be her first outdoor race in the newly transitioned event at Golden Oval Dresden on June 1.

Alica Schmidt shares insights from her final training camp before the competition season

The former 400m specialist has been regularly sharing insights and daily training updates on her Instagram. In one of her recent updates, Schmidt shared a lighthearted reaction to one of her training regimes, tagging her training partners, and wrote:

"Lactic sessions are my fav, can‘t you tell?🥰💀 1. post workout high 2. ⁠get ready with us 3. ⁠excited for a tempo session 4. almost done 5. what did I sign up for 6. ⁠just why 7. ⁠@klara.andrijasevic you got this 8. 24 lactic kicks 9. ⁠ smiling, but legs are crying @majtie_kolberg 10. ⁠glad I survived 11. post workout posing 12. thanks for saying hii 13. ⁠my legs have left the chat 14. ⁠ @veeeramaaria questioning life."

Alica Schmidt is not just limited to the tracks and races, the Olympian has also been juggling a career as a model and an athlete. She was recently on the cover of Women's Health magazine for a German publication. The athlete has created a healthy boundary between her choices, prioritising athletics over everything. With the newfound transition and competition around the corner, it will be interesting to see Schmidt's progress.

