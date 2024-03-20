Olympian Sean Gunn who struggled to come out as gay finds acceptance and support from family and friends

Zimbabwean swimmer Sean Gunn, who competed at the Rio 2016 Summer Olympics, came out as a gay to his fellow teammates at the University of Kentucky when he was 27-years-old.

Gunn spoke to OutSports about the moment in his life, and stated that his team and those who knew him were very supportive and happy for him.

The swimmer revealed that he dated girls for a few years and had some great relationships with them before he started dating men. He said:

"Initially I was not out at all. I dated girls for the first few years. I had some really great relationships with girls over the years and really loved them. Over time that changed and I started dating guys later on. But my team, and everyone who did know, was very supportive and happy for me."

Gunn, who competed in the men's 100m freestyle event at the Rio Olympics, shared that he was afraid of how his friends and peers would take the news, saying:

"I think in my head I built it up for so long, and I was terrified that the way they acted or treated me would be different. But I was really lucky that everyone was so amazing and wanted me to be the happiest version of myself." (Outsports)

The swimmer highlighted that he came out as gay to his family much later in life. Gunn, who lives with his boyfriend in Cape Town, South Africa, added that he hasn't had any bad experiences after coming out.

Sean Gunn retired after 2016 Rio Olympics

The 2016 Olympics was Sean Gunn's first and last Olympcs.

Gunn concluded his swimming career a year after competing in the Rio Olympics, which was his first.

The swimmer shared that his retirement came as a relief to him, as competitve swimming had taken its toll and he was pleased to walk away. Gunn said:

"I really needed the break, and it took a long time for me to be able to enjoy swimming again." (OutSports)

He shared that he has lost his momentum as he doesn't swim far or fast, but has fallen in love with the sport again.