Olympic 100m hurdles gold medalist Masai Russell gives her honest take on late-night competitions

The rising track and field sprinter and hurdler, Masai Russell clinched the top spot on the podium in the Paris Olympics. The athlete has recently shared why she prefers to complete her routine early rather than late.

Russell shared her thoughts in her recent YouTube vlog and talked about her plans to participate in a “college meet”.

Regarding her early routine, Russell mentioned:

“Going to wrap it up and call it a day. Shake out done, it's 8:06 at night, but I just found out that we don't run till 6:00 tomorrow. I for me personally, I like running early, just so I can get it done and stop thinking about it but you know, as a pro and being on the circuit, all our races are always so late. Remember one time I ran at like 9:20. I think the 4x4 was literally at 10:20. No fact, fact's NCC, NCAA is going to be late every time. Yeah, we the last team. It was a pretty good shake out. I'm excited, 60 hurdle season opener debut coming soon, coming tomorrow, T minus 24 hours but yeah, we about to close this party out.” [6:09]

Russell's 12.25s in the U.S. Olympic trials took her to the fourth spot in history and was also her personal record. At the Olympics, she took the gold by crossing over the line in 12.33s.

Masai Russell on shattering the U.S. Olympic trials 100m hurdles record

Masai Russell, the NCAA record holder in 100m hurdles, achieved incredible feats in the Paris Olympics 2024. The hurdles icon Russell talked about how she triumphed and achieved the top spot in the trials.

According to FloTrack, Russell mentioned:

“It's been a roller coaster, I tell you. Like I said, I just ran 12.80 like a couple weeks ago. And now I'm talking about breaking the Olympic Trials meet record. Like, it just shows that like my... I'm capable of. I feel like breaking the world record. Like, I have to say, like, I believe that I can respectfully touch the world record. I don't know when, I don't know where. I don't know if it's going to be this year, next year, or even. But, by the time I'm 28, like, I'm only 24 years old and I'm not even in my peak yet.”

Russell in her hurdles trial successfully broke the record of legendary Olympic champion track and field icon, Gail Devers. The same record was upheld for more than twenty years.

