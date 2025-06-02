Olympic bronze medalist Brody Malone marries long-time partner Serena Ortiz | PICTURES

American gymnast Brody Malone got married to his fiance, Serena Ortiz on May 31, 2025 in a private ceremony. The Olympic bronze medalist tied the knot at his hometown in Rockmart, Georgia.

Ad

Malone got engaged to Ortiz on New Year's Eve in 2023 and the two have known each other since high school. The couple got introduced through a mutual friend and made their relationship official in the fall of 2017.

In an Instagram post, Serena shared the first glimpses of the married couple as she posted pictures from the wedding. She captioned her post as:

"Introducing the Malones🤍"

Ad

Trending

Canadian gymnast William Emard congratulated the couple and wrote:

"Congrats 🙌"

Screenshot of Serena Malone's Instagram post (@sserrenaa/ig)

American gymnast Sunisa Lee also shared her best wishes to the couple and wrote under the post:

Ad

"Congrats!!!🥹💛💛"

Screenshot of Serena Malone's Instagram post (@sserrenaa/ig)

Brody Malone helped the United States win a bronze medal in the team all-around event at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The 25-year-old had suffered a career-threatening injury on his knee in 2023, but recovered to make his return for Team USA on the grand stage.

Ad

Brody Malone reflected on his recovery from knee injury ahead of Paris Olympics

Brody Malone shared his reflections in a post on Instagram ahead of his return to the Team USA roster for the Paris Olympics. Having faced a career-threatening knee injury, his hopes of making it to the Summer Games were in doubt.

But he made it back to full fitness in time and helped Team USA clinch a bronze medal in the all-around team event.

Ad

Ahead of the Olympics in July 2024, he wrote on Instagram:

"After taking a few days to reflect on this past weekend, my mind keeps going back to this verse. As soon as my injury happened, I was flooded with a lot of different emotions. Pain, regret, confusion. When I was laying on the stretcher I remember saying to God, 'I don’t know why you did this, but I guess it’s part of your plan'. I immediately felt at peace about it and knew that He was going to somehow use my injury to display His glory. That peace kept me from being upset it happened, and allowed me to focus on what good would come from it."

Ad

Brody Malone is a three-time national all-around champion and had one of the most incredible comeback stories at the 2024 Paris Olympics. A terrifying knee injury could have shattered the Olympic dream of the athlete. But he made a brilliant comeback at the Paris Olympics, leading the team to a podium finish.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shantnu Dobhal A sports enthusiast and seasoned writer bringing the news from the world of Olympics. With attention to details and in-depth analysis I bring you the news, updates, thrilling stories of struggles and victory from the hard courts of the sports to life. Know More