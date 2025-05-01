Olympic champ Letsile Tebogo reminisces a memorable moment he shared with his late mother before his Shanghai Diamond League race

Two-time Olympic medalist, Botswana sprinter Letsile Tebogo, recently shared his thoughts on his late mother through his Instagram story, as he reminisced about a memorable moment. His mother, Seratiwa Tebogo, passed away after a brief period of illness in May 2024.

Letsile Tebogo is one of the top sprinters in the world and won Botswana's first Olympic gold medal in the 200m race event at the 2024 Paris Olympics. He clinched his second medal, a silver, in the 4 × 400 metres relay race. The Kanye native also won a silver and a bronze medal in 100 and 200 meters, respectively, at the World Championship in 2023, which were held in Budapest, Hungary.

Through his Instagram story, the athlete shared a bittersweet moment regarding his mother. The athlete posted a picture that featured his laptop's background photograph of his mother embracing him while holding his award at a ceremony. He expressed his emotions sans words, mentioning:

"🥲🕊️"

Screenshot of Letsile Tebogo's Instagram story | Source: IG/@tebogo_letsile_

Apart from Olympic and World Championships feats, the prominent sprinter won a gold medal at the World Relays in 2024 in the 4 × 400 metres relay race. In the African Championships in Athletics in 2022, he clinched the gold medal in the 200 metres race event.

He also secured two gold and two silver medals at the World U20 Championships. He came seventh in the Xiamen Diamond League 100 metres race event and will next race in the Shanghai Diamond League in the same race event on May 3, 2025.

Letsile Tebogo reflects on social media and habit of overthinking

Letsile Tebogo at the 2025 Laureus World Sport Awards Madrid - Source: Getty

Letsile Tebogo has become one of the top athletes and has amassed numerous accolades and awards throughout his brief career. In October 2024, he received the Association of National Olympic Committees award for his significant contributions to Botswana. During his interview with CITIUS MAG in September 2024, he disclosed how he balances fame and attention.

"I wanted to step down from social media but I couldn't because there a lot of collaborations that need to be done advertising and event. So I thought, let me just hold on until the last day, just wait about 2-3 days before and then I just delete the apps and then just do me and just focus on me," he shared [2:43 onwards]

He continued,

"I believe if I have much time on my on my hands then that's where everything goes wrong because I start to overthink everything."

In December 2024, Tebogo was named the World Athletics Male Athlete of the Year and was the Male Track Athlete of the Year.

