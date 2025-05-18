Olympic champion Amit Elor opens up on personal struggles after narrow Final X qualification

American wrestler Amit Elor expressed her feelings after winning the Women's 72 kg bracket at the 2025 Wrestling World Team Trials. Elor defeated USOPTC's Skyler Grote via 2-1 decision in the finals of the competition to book her place in the Final X Championships.
She came into the finals after defeating Elleni Johnson in the semifinals via 10-0 decision on the first day. Just a few hours after her victory, Elor shared a few glimpses from her victory as she penned down a message in her caption.
The 21-year-old expressed pride in being able to pull off this victory and thanked her coach Sara McMann for his help. She wrote:
"Final X qualified. Definitely not proud of my performance but proud that I was able to pull through and wrestle even with everything I'm going through. Thank you to all those who have helped me along the way, especially my coach @saramcmann and my mom."
Amit Elor already has immense experience in the international circuit, having won a gold medal last year in Paris and two gold medals in the 2022 and 2023 World Championships.
Amit Elor shares the adversity she faced during the initial days of her wrestling career
Amit Elor opened up about the adversity in wrestling training she faced during the initial days of her wrestling career. Before being associated with the Titan Mercury Wrestling Club, Elor has trained in several clubs such as the New York Regional Training Center, New York Athletic Club etc.
Speaking in an interview, Elor remarked that during her initial days, there were clubs where she felt that she didn't belong. The 2024 Olympic gold medalist also mentioned that she also faced difficulties in finding coaches and had to take help from her older siblings. She said (via Bo Nickel YouTube, 8:47 onwards):
"I mean I definiely had my share of wrestling clubs that I felt like I didn't belong or I felt like I wasn't included there were a lot of competition too, I struggled to have a coach in my corner, sometimes my older sister or older brother would jus step in. I think that just pushed me to work even harder and just prove myself that I am a wrestler and that I deserve to be there."
During the conversation, Elor also remarked that her personality is very competitive and shared that women's wrestling has grown over the years in recent years.