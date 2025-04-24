Olympic Champion Faith Kipyegon makes major announcement as she chases an untouched milestone

With four World Championship titles, three Olympic golds, and two world records, Faith Kipyegon has already established herself as one of the best middle-distance runners of all time. Now, the Kenyan is looking to make more history, and recently announced that she’d be attempting to break the four-minute mark in the mile later this year.

Kipyegon, who has excelled in the 1500m distance internationally, is already one of the best mile runners the sport has seen. She is currently the world record holder in the event, clocking a 4:07.64 at the Monaco Diamond League in July 2023.

On Wednesday, April 23, Faith Kipyegon, partnered with Nike, announced that she will be looking to make history and become the first woman to breach the four-minute mark. The attempt is scheduled for July 26 at the Stade Charléty in Paris. In a video shared by Nike on Instagram, the Kenyan can be seen gearing up for the race while a voice-over says:

“No woman has ever run a mile in under four minutes. They say it's impossible. We say it's about time.”

In a press release by Nike, Kipyegon explained her decision to target the four-minute mile, saying:

“I’m a three-time Olympic champion. I’ve achieved World Championship titles. I thought, What else? Why not dream outside the box? And I told myself, ‘If you believe in yourself, and your team believes in you, you can do it.’ I want this attempt to say to women, ‘You can dream and make your dreams valid.’ This is the way to go as women, to push boundaries and dream big.”

The first man to breach the four-minute mark in the mile was Roger Bannister in 1954. The first world record in the mile for women was registered in 1989, when Paula Ivan clocked a 4:15.61. Over the past 26 years, the women's world record in the mile has improved by 7.97s. On July 26, Kipyegon will look to shave off 7.64s from the world record and her personal best to make history.

Faith Kipyegon set to make her 2025 season debut at the Xiamen Diamond League

Kipyegon in action at the Wanda Diamond League 2024 Final (Image Source: Getty)

Faith Kipyegon had an incredible season in 2024. Competing at the Paris Olympics, the 32-year-old won her third consecutive gold in the 1500m, making her the first woman to achieve this feat. She followed it up by winning her fifth Diamond League title in the distance later that year.

Kipyegon will begin her 2025 season at the Xiamen Diamond League on Saturday, April 26, at the Egret Stadium. She will compete in the 1000m, where her personal best of 2:29.15 is the second-best on the all-time list and only 0.17 seconds short of the world record.

