Olympic champion Gianmarco Tamberi announces birth of daughter; Alica Schmidt, Karsten Warholm and track & field world send love

Italian high jumper Gianmarco Tamberi and his wife Chiara Bontempi Tamberi have welcomed a new member into their family with the birth of their daughter, Camilla Tamberi Bontempi, on Thursday, August 14. Camilla is the couple’s first child.Tamberi and Chiara met in 2009 when he was 17 and she was 14. The couple later tied the knot in September 2022 in a ceremony at the Renaissance-era Villa Imperiale in Pesaro.On Thursday, August 14, 2025, Tamberi announced the birth of his daughter on Instagram, sharing an adorable photo of Camilla’s tiny fingers gripping his own. His caption read:&quot;Our kind of miracle. Welcome to the world Camilla Tamberi Bontempi. We'll give you all the love we have. 14.08.2025 🎀&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe men’s high jump at the Tokyo 2020 Games remains one of the most talked-about moments in Olympic history. Tamberi and Mutaz Essa Barshim famously shared the gold medal after both cleared 2.37 meters and failed at 2.39 meters. Instead of a jump-off, they decided to share the Olympic gold medal.The Paris Olympics 2024 brought a difficult start for Tamberi, as he lost his wedding ring in the Seine River during the athletes’ parade. Despite this and battling with kidney pain, he competed in the men’s high jump final, finishing 11th.Gianmarco Tamberi receives warm reactions from Alica Schmidt, Karsten Warholm &amp; others2025 Diamond League - Golden Gala Pietro Mennea - Source: GettyGianmarco Tamberi’s professional athletic career began in 2011 at the Italian junior championships in Bressanone. At 19, he earned bronze at the Tallinn 2011 European Juniors, marking the start of a decorated career.He went on to set the national record in the high jump both outdoors and indoors, claim an indoor world title in Portland (2016), two outdoor European titles in Amsterdam (2016) and Munich (2022), and an indoor European title in Glasgow (2019).Upon news of Gianmarco Tamberi’s daughter Camilla’s birth, the athletics community flooded his social media with love.Alica Schmidt commented:“Congratulations you both 🥺✨”Karsten Warholm added:“Congrats 🥰”Rossella Fiamingo posted:“❤️❤️❤️auguriiiiii”Sandra Elkasevic wrote:“Welcome 🩷🩷❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”Federica Pellegrini joined with:“💪🏻♥️ bravi ragazzi… e Congratulazioni 🎉”.Screenshot of comments (IG/@gianmarcotamberi)At the 2023 World Championships in Budapest, Gianmarco Tamberi claimed his first world title by defeating American JuVaughn Harrison. As the 2025 World Athletics Championships tournament approaches, Tamberi hasn't yet decided on his participation. According to reports, Gianmarco Tamberi is considering skipping the Championships. He’s considering competing now or focusing on recovery for the next three seasons before the Los Angeles Olympics.