Olympic champion Kyle Chalmers flaunts his massive tattoos on the Body+Soul cover

Olympic champion swimmer Kyle Chalmers showed off his massive tattoos in a cover shoot for Body & Soul magazine a couple of weeks ago. The Australian swimming sensation had qualified for the World Aquatics Championships, which will be held later in July in Singapore.

Ad

Chalmers shared some snaps of his photoshoot for the magazine on his Instagram profile. In some of them, he is seen lying by the poolside, while in the others, the focus is on his massive tattoos.

Ad

Trending

In an interview conducted by the Body & Soul magazine, Chalmers also shed light on his mental health crisis in 2022, due to which he had almost quit swimming.

"I love swimming. I love representing my country at the highest level. But I don’t want to talk about my personal life and then have that criticised in front of the world. As a young person in sport, you get into it for the love of sport; you don’t ever think you’re going to have to deal with these things," he said.

Ad

Kyle Chalmers will compete in the butterfly events at the World Championships, which will take place in Singapore from July 27 to August 3.

When Kyle Chalmers opened up on the Pan Zhanle controversy

Kyle Chalmers and Pan Zhenle at the Paris Olympics 2024 [Image Source: Getty]

Kyle Chalmers made a significant comeback at the Paris Olympics, with two silver medals and a bronze medal in the kitty. However, the Pan Zhanle controversy negatively impacted the Australian swimmer to an extent.

Ad

For the uninitiated, Pan Zhanle is a Chinese swimmer who won the 100m freestyle individual gold medal with a new world record of 46.40 seconds. However, he claimed that Chalmers and Jack Alexy of the USA had ignored him during the 4x100m freestyle relay and that this victory was a befitting reply.

Chalmers clarified with his own version, where he expressed surprise over the turn of events. In his interview with Swimming Australia in 2024, the Australian swimmer remarked [via Swimming Australia's press brief]:

Ad

"I look at him the same as every competitor. I want to be the very best no matter what and I want to beat everyone, no matter the question marks or eyebrows raised. I find it a bit weird, I gave him [Zhanle] a fist pump before the relays. We had a laugh together at the warm down last night - but no issues from my end."

Ad

In another interview with The Nightly, the Australian swimmer praised Zhanle's skills as he mentioned:

“The last 15m breathing towards him," Chalmer said. "I thought I could be dead last because he was so far ahead of me. For him to produce a 46.4 and break the world record in the Olympic final is incredible compared to going 48.4 in the heat and almost missing it. It’s great that he’s able to reset and refocus and swim so fast tonight.”

In addition to the men's 100m freestyle silver medal, Kyle Chalmers won a silver medal in the men's 4x100m freestyle relay and the 4x100m mixed medley event at the Paris Olympics.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Animesh Pandey Animesh Pandey is a seasoned content writer at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience, having previously worked as an intern for Follow Your Sport before joining SK as a columnist in 2017. A graduate with a Bachelor of Commerce in Marketing, he also worked at TFI Media Private Limited and contributed as an intern for the movie website Nettv4u.



He has extensively covered events from World Championships to the Olympics, providing insights and analyses that resonate with his audience. His belief in mastering the basics and delivering accurate, relevant, and ethical information through thorough research is reflected in his work.



He was notably invited to the National Sports and Adventure Awards 2018 at Rashtrapati Bhavan after winning a MyGov quiz on Indian Sports, where he engaged with celebrated athletes such as Rahi Sarnobat, Hima Das, Jinson Johnson, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, and Subedar Neeraj Chopra, who also happens to be his favorite Olympian.



Despite being a field hockey enthusiast, Animesh's most cherished Olympic moments include Wayde Van Niekerk's unexpected world record in the 400 meters at Rio and Chopra's historic gold medal in Tokyo.



When not immersed in writing or watching the Olympics, Animesh indulges in his love for movies, embracing quality cinema regardless of the language. Know More