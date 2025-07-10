Olympic champion Suni Lee jokes she'll 'stick to gymnastics' after trying new sport in Thailand

Olympic gymnast Suni Lee was seen trying a new sport in Bangkok, Thailand. The Olympic gold medalist gave golf a shot during her vacation, and after a miss-hit, she knew it wasn’t her game. Lee is currently enjoying her time away from gymnastics and is exploring other interests, including fashion, after moving to New York.

Ad

Suni Lee last competed at the 2024 Paris Games and won her first gold medal in the team event, along with two individual bronze medals in the uneven bars and individual all-around events, bringing her total Olympic medal tally to six.

Since her Paris Olympics run, Suni Lee has been taking some time away from the sport. Back in December, she enjoyed a beach getaway in Tulum. Then, in early 2025, she tried skiing for the first time. Most recently, the Olympic gymnast has been seen vacationing in Bangkok, Thailand.

Ad

Trending

On Thursday, July 10, she shared her getaway highlights from Thailand. This time, Lee tried another sport. She posted a clip from a golf course as an Instagram story and wrote in the caption that she will stick to gymnastics.

"yea imma stick to gymnastics," Lee said.

Screenshot of Instagram story | Source: (IG/@sunisalee)

Suni Lee was also recently featured as one of the models in the 2025 Sports Illustrated Magazine. She was photographed in Boca Raton alongside fellow athletes Anna Hall, Gabby Thomas, and Jordan Chiles.

Ad

"How to live life without gymnastics has been the hardest" - Suni Lee gets real about her break from the sport

The Olympic Games-Paris 2024 - Source: Getty

Suni Lee made her Olympic debut at 18, winning three medals, including gold in the all-around. After the Games, she enrolled at Auburn University, but had to end her college career during her sophomore year after being diagnosed with kidney disease.

Ad

In the Humans of Hoka film released in June 2025, Lee shared about how hard it was to live without gymnastics.

"Trying to learn how to live life without gymnastics has been the hardest thing. I've been doing gymnastics for 17 years, and I've never had a break from it.... I left during my sophomore year because I ended up getting sick with three kidney diseases at the time. Now I have two. It was just such a hard moment because I didn't know what was going on. Not knowing if I was ever going to do gymnastics again,"Lee said. (0:30 onwards)

Ad

Before stepping away, Lee helped the Auburn Tigers to a fourth-place finish in the 2022 NCAA Championships.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Amitha Reji George I'm Amitha Reji George, a journalism graduate who enjoys covering women’s sports and US Olympics. I hope to contribute to sports journalism by helping readers connect with their favorite athletes through their performances on the track and the stories that define them beyond it. Know More