Olympic gold medalist Alexis Holmes pens heartfelt note to self on 25th birthday

Alexis Holmes penned down a heartfelt note for herself on her 25th birthday on January 28. This comes just a few weeks after the American athlete's first race in 2025 at the Arkansas Invitational.

Holmes competed in the 1000m short track event where she finished third after clocking a run time of 2:52.96. Amid this, Holmes took to her Instagram handle to share a post in tribute to her little self as she celebrates her birthday.

In the post, Holmes reflected on her journey from a girl in Connecticut to an Olympic-winning track athlete. Additionally, she also expressed excitement as she starts a new journey ahead, writing:

"TWENTY FINEEEEE😍 Happy Birthday to little Miss Alexis, that girl from Connecticut🥹… still in awe at how far I’ve come. The good, the bad & everything in between has molded me into the queen I am today and I couldn’t be more grateful for another trip around the sun," Alexis Holmes wrote.

Alexis Holmes had an impressive season in 2024, winning her first Olympic gold medal as a part of the 4x400m relay team. The 25-year-old also earned podium finishes at Alexis Ohanian's Athlos NYC, where she finished second in the 400m race with a run time of 49.99 seconds.

Alexis Holmes shares her motivation for joining Michael Johnson's Grand Slam Track

Holmes celebrating after taking her team to gold medal finish in the Women's 4x400m relays during the 2024 Paris Olympics (Image via: Getty Images)

Alexis Holmes opened up about her mindset behind joining Michael Johnson's Grand Slam Track league as a racer. As per reports, Holmes will run the 200m and 400m distance across the four stops of the league.

In an interview with Citius Mag in December last year, Holmes shared that she had been interested in joining the league ever since its initial days. Additionally, she also mentioned that she has a competitive nature and wants to compete with the best athletes signed with the league.

"Of course, I’ve been seeing all of the social media posts since it first came out and I knew I wanted to be a part of that. I always say I’m a very competitive person who is up for a challenge so when I heard that it was going to be “the best of the best” I’m like, ‘Yeah, I want to do that too."

During the interview, Alexis Holmes also expressed her interest in running the Kingston leg of the Grand Slam Track. The Kingston event will be the first stop of Johnson's league and is scheduled to take place in April this year.

