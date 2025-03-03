Olympic gold medalist Ariarne Titmus shares adorable picture with boyfriend Mack during extended break from competitive swimming

Ariarne Titmus shared an adorable picture with her new boyfriend Mack as she enjoys her offseason. The Australian swimmer debuted her new partner at the 2025 Australian Open.

Titmus is on an extended leave following the 2024 Paris Olympics and revealed in January that she had met Mack three months ago. The Olympic champion was spotted catching the action at the Australian Open with him and later made the relationship official on Instagram.

The 24-year-old shared an adorable picture with Mack in her latest Instagram story, and the couple were seemingly on a date as her new partner held her close. Titmus donned a grey suit for the occasion while Mack rocked a casual white shirt.

Ariarne Titmus' Instagram story

Earlier last month, Titmus posted a photo dump of their time together on Valentine's Day. Alongside a polaroid picture of them smiling together, the swimmer shared glimpses of their stay at a picturesque location and car rides.

Titmus had a remarkable campaign in 2024, which started with a record-breaking performance at the Australian Olympic Trials. She broke the 200-metre freestyle with a time of 1:52.23s. While the 24-year-old had to settle for a silver at the Paris Olympics, she managed to win the 400m freestyle ahead of Summer McIntosh and Katie Ledecky.

Titmus also won a silver medal in the 800m freestyle and gold in the 4x200m freestyle. While she hasn't swum competitively since the Games, the Australian recently addressed her return to the competition.

Ariarne Titmus reveals her timeline for return to swimming

Ariarne Titmus during the Australia's Olympic Games Athletes Charter Flight Arrival - Source: Getty

Speaking in an interview with the Herald Sun, Ariarne Titmus revealed that she planned to start swimming more and more as the year progresses but was not in a rush to return.

"I’ll slowly start swimming more in the new year. But I’m putting no pressure on myself to rush being back," she said.

“I’m very much in need of some peace and quiet after what has been an incredibly rewarding but busy few months," Titmus added.

Titmus' comments suggest she is likely to return around June 2025 to start preparations for the World Championships, which are scheduled from July 27 in Singapore. The 24-year-old is the defending champion in the women's 400m freestyle and 4x200m freestyle. She also won silver in the 200m freestyle and bronze in the 800m freestyle at the 2023 World Championships.

