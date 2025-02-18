Olympic gold medalist Ariarne Titmus shares 'happy little vegemite' moments with boyfriend Mack in Victoria

Four-time Olympic gold medalist Ariarne Titmus shared glimpses of her happy moments spent in Victoria with boyfriend Mack. These highlights included a polaroid picture of the couple, a picturesque view from their stay and car ride, and a scrumptious meal, among others.

Titmus took to her Instagram to share adorable times spent with Mack, which was also one of her boyfriend's rare appearances on her social media. She captioned the post:

“One happy little vegemite 💌”

Titmus introduced her boyfriend for the first time during the Australian Open tennis tournament while doing commentary for Channel Nine. Following this stint, she shared multiple glimpses of her time at the Melbourne Major on Instagram, with her caption reading:

“What a week at the tennis with @wwos 🥰 I’ve had the best week reporting colour, making new friends and watching some epic tennis!!!”

In the post’s third image, Ariarne Titmus was seen holding Mack in an affectionate manner as he sat in the stands. Additionally, in an interview with Herald Sun, she revealed that they had met about three months earlier and been dating for quite some time.

Ariarne Titmus opened up on the shift in priorities following ovary tumor and surgery

Ariarne Titmus at Paris Olympics (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Ariarne Titmus reflected on the shift in her priorities following her ovary tumor diagnosis and surgery to remove the benign tumors. She shared how challenging it was to deal with and how it has changed her mindset during her appearance on the ‘Inherited’ podcast (7:41 onwards):

“It's actually probably changed my outlook on my swimming career and why I swim and how long I want to swim for. I mean I'm taking a 12-month break away from the water now.”

“But I think my desire to have a family has just become so much more in my life that, for some reason, I feel like if I had a partner now, I would honestly just probably stop if I was ready to be a mom. It's just really put a lot of things into perspective for me and given me a greater outlook on life,” she added.

The 24-year-old further discussed how she was a little worried initially on seeing the surgical scars, but later embraced them because they told a story. Titmus discovered the tumors during an MRI scan in August 2023, conducted due to a sore hip. She then underwent surgery in September to remove them.

