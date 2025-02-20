Olympic gold medalist Elaine Thompson-Herah shows off new hairstyle in latest update

Elaine Thompson-Herah recently flaunted her new hairstyle in the latest update. The Jamaican athlete concluded her 2024 season after withdrawing from the Paris Olympics.

Thompson-Hera is currently in her off-season and is gearing up for the upcoming events in the 2025 track season. Amid this, she has been frequently sharing updates about her off-track fun, and most recently, she shared an Instagram story, flaunting her new hairstyle.

Thompson Herah shared a video where she was sitting in her car and vibing to a song while showing her curly hair tied up in a high pony and accessorized with a black hair band.

Thompson-Herah’s Instagram story

Ahead of the beginning of the 2025 track season, the Jamaican athlete had a disappointing experience in 2024 at the Paris Olympics. She was one of the most anticipated athletes in the campaign, as she was supposed to defend her 100m and 200m dash titles. However, things did not pan out as expected, as she had to withdraw from the event, citing her recurring ankle injury.

Following this heartbreak, Elaine Thompson-Herah took to her Instagram handle and reflected on the adversities she faced last year. Calling it a difficult year, she wrote:

"Thank you, 2024 You may not have been the easiest year. But ironically, it's in times of difficulty that we often experience the greatest growth. Because when life breaks us open, it gives us the opportunity to rediscover who we truly are. It is through challenges that we uncover our true power. And it is through breakdowns that we often find our greatest breakthroughs. So thank you, 2024. You have gifted me with powerful lessons that will guide me for the rest of this journey.”

Elaine Thompson-Herah opened up about her mindset for the 2025 season

In the first season of Netflix's Sprint docuseries, Elaine Thompson-Herah opened up about her mindset for the 2025 season. She revealed that she will be focusing on her health and fitness in the 2025 track season, and along with this, she also addressed her critics who think that she would not be able to make a comeback.(as quoted by Pulse Sports Kenya)

Stating that no one should be underestimated, she said:

"For me, it is all about being the best. I know it is gonna be fire and better things to come. For me, next year is about staying healthy and being back on the top. Everyone knew me as a runner, but naysayers would say, ‘You would not make it; you are not good.’ But I’ve been part of the sport for the past 11 years, and I’ve learned that you should never let anybody tell you you cannot," said Elaine Thompson-Herah.

Elaine Thompson-Herah was last seen competing on the track in June at the USATF New York City Grand Prix, where she earned a ninth-place finish in the 100m race.

