Emma McKeon, one of the most decorated Australian Olympic swimmers, turned 31 on May 24, 2025. The former swimmer and Olympic gold medalist shared glimpses of her birthday celebration with boyfriend Cody Simpson through a post on Instagram.

Ad

Mckeon has been dating Cody Simpson, a professional swimmer, since April of 2022. The Australian power couple celebrated three years of their relationship last month. Emma McKeon met Cody Simpson in the Swimming Team when Cody qualified for the Commonwealth Games in early 2022.

The couple started dating shortly after they met and made their relationship public in 2022. The couple made their first official announcement through an Instagram post when they visited Barcelona together.

Ad

Trending

Emma McKeon shared a few pictures of her birthday celebration with her boyfriend Cody Simpson on Instagram. She wrote:

"🧁🩷"

Ad

The Olympic legend has a career total of 14 Olympic medals, with her first Olympic gold in the 2016 Rio Olympics in 4x100 meter where she made the world record by finishing the event in 3:30.65. McKeon broke the world record again in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics when she clocked 3:29.69 for a gold medal win in 4x100 meter freestyle.

McKeon won three more gold medals in the 2020 Olympics, dominating the 100-meter freestyle, 50-meter freestyle and 4x100-meter medley relay. In November 2024, McKeon announced her retirement from competitive swimming after having an illustrious career with 75 international medals in major competitions.

Ad

Emma McKeon reflects upon the pressure of being perfect and conquering that pressure

2024 GQ Australia Men Of The Year Awards - Arrivals - Source: Getty

The Australian Olympic legend opened up about the pressure of being perfect and how it affected her in ways. In an interview published by Vogue last month, the six-time Olympic gold medalist said:

Ad

"Perfectionism is something I’ve grappled with throughout my career, especially after the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Following a year of false starts due to the Covid pandemic, the Games eventually went ahead in 2021. No spectators. No family or friends in the stands to cheer us on."

Reflecting on her career, Emma McKeon also opened up about conquering the gold medal in the 2020 Olympics. McKeon added:

Ad

" Everything I had trained for over the past decade had led me to this point. When my hand hit the wall and I turned around to see my time on the screen—51.96 seconds—it was one of the greatest moments of my career. I had done it. Gold."

The Australian legendary swimmer has been a stern advocate for children's safety and was named UNICEF ambassador from Australia in November 2022.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shantnu Dobhal A sports enthusiast and seasoned writer bringing the news from the world of Olympics. With attention to details and in-depth analysis I bring you the news, updates, thrilling stories of struggles and victory from the hard courts of the sports to life. Know More