Olympic gold medalist Femke Bol shares May highlights from 2025 outdoor season opener to pottery-making sessions

Dutch track and field athlete Femke Bol shared the highlights from May in a recent social media post. The Olympic gold medalist recently opened her outdoor season with a gold medal in the 400-meter hurdles event at the Rabat Diamond League.

Ad

Bol was a bronze medalist at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. She anchored the Dutch team in the 4x400 meter mixed relay to claim the gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

In a recent Instagram post, Bol shared the highlights of her month. Posting glimpses of all the things she did this month, from competing at an International race, training for it, having coffee, getting her nails done to doing pottery, she captioned it:

Ad

Trending

"May ☀️🥰"

Ad

Bol teamed up with Nick Smidt, Eveline Saalberg and Tony Van Diapen to win gold in the 4x400 mixed relay at the 2025 European Athletics Indoor Championship in Apeldoorn. From volunteering at the 2016 European Athletics Indoor Championship in Apeldoorn to winning gold, Bol has come full circle in her journey as an athlete.

Femke Bol opens her season with a win at Rabat Diamond League and what's next for the Olympian

The Dutch Olympic gold medalist opened her outdoor season with a blazing win at the Rabat Diamond League in Morocco. The 25-year-old Dutch Olympian clocked a time of 52.46 seconds at the 400-meter hurdles event at Rabat, opening her season with a gold medal. The Instagram post by @worldathletics celebrated Bol's victory as they wrote:

Ad

BACK IN BUSINESS 🔥🇳🇱‘s @femke_bol clocks 52.46 in her season opener over the 400m hurdles, smashing a 14-year-old meeting record and extending her Diamond League win streak to 26 😮‍💨

Ad

Femke Bol is eyeing a sub-50 time for the 2025 season. Bol opened up about her training camp, where she focused on strengthening her core, improving precision and refining her stride patterns. Bol said (via Olympics.com):

"Now it's about focusing on the small goals again. Improving, rather than just chasing medals. I hope I can keep doing it for a long time, and keep improving even in small ways, working hard to shave off just a few tenths of a second. I prefer to let my legs do the talking instead of saying too much.”

The Dutch athlete is eyeing the world record of 50.37 seconds registered by Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone at the 2024 Paris Olympics

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shantnu Dobhal A sports enthusiast and seasoned writer bringing the news from the world of Olympics. With attention to details and in-depth analysis I bring you the news, updates, thrilling stories of struggles and victory from the hard courts of the sports to life. Know More