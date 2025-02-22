Olympic gold medalist Jade Carey drops 2-word reaction on reunion with Paris team alternate Joscelyn Roberson amid college gymnastics season

Two-time Olympic gold medalist Jade Carey was amused to meet the 2024 Paris Olympics alternate Joscelyn Roberson during the collegiate gymnastics season on Saturday. While Carey represents the Oregon State Beavers, Roberson is a member of the Arkansas Razorbacks gymnastics team.

Ad

As a senior, Carey’s gymnastics career with the Beavers approaches its end, she posted an Instagram story of her with Roberson, captioning it:

"Boss baby!!"

Still taken from Jade Carey's Instagram story | Source: @Jadecarey Instagram

At the 2024 Paris Olympics, Jade Carey collected two medals - a gold in the women’s team all-around event and a bronze in the individual women’s vault event. The 24-year-old previously represented Team USA at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Although she didn’t compete in the team event, she took part in the individual floor exercise, where she clinched the gold medal.

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, Roberson was part of the USA gymnastics team as a traveling alternate alongside Leanne Wong. Both Carey and Roberson traveled to the Paris Olympics following their impressive performances in the 2024 U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials, earning fourth place (111.35) and sixth (110.975) place respectively in the women’s all-around event.

Jade Carey’s team, the Beavers, will next compete at the Stanford quad meet featuring Stanford, Cal, and UC Davis on February 28. On the same day, freshman Roberson’s team will face Alabama in a home game.

Ad

Jade Carey reveals her routine before gymnastics competitions

Carey during a meet against the Auburn Tigers (Photo by Stew Milne/Getty Images

Jade Carey revealed her preferred routine the night before gymnastics meets in a July 2024 interview with Elle.com. She shared that she likes to have steak for dinner the evening before a competition. Meanwhile, the morning of the event typically involved relaxing, going for walks, watching television or listening to music to keep her mind off gymnastics, saying:

Ad

“The night before, I like to have steak for dinner. I don’t really know how that started or why that became a thing, but it’s a thing now. The morning of competitions, I like to relax, be chill, maybe go on a short walk to get my body moving and my mind elsewhere.”

Ad

She added:

"We typically compete at night, so we’re waiting all day long when you just want to get up and go. Watching TV, going for a walk, listening to music—literally doing anything that makes me not think about gymnastics.”

Carey further expressed her thoughts in the interview about the profession she would pursue if she weren’t a gymnast. She revealed that she would still be involved in sports or gymnastics but in a different capacity.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback